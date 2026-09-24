Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Ivan Truzzi, Chief Executive Officer, Amapá Minerals Holdings Inc. ("Amapá Minerals" or the "Company") (TSX: AMAP) and his executive team ("Amapá Minerals" or the "Company"), joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing to TSX.





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Amapá Minerals is a gold mining company operating in Amapá State, Brazil, within the highly prospective Guiana Shield. Its operations have produced more than 1.5 million ounces of gold since 2005 and benefit from established and recently upgraded processing infrastructure, a well-drilled mineral resource base and strong exploration potential. Following its IPO, the Company is well capitalized to advance operations, unlock the broader potential of its asset base and pursue its ambition of building a premier gold platform in Brazil.

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