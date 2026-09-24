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CA

WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Stuttgart
24.09.26 | 18:34
2,760 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ASIEN
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CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2026 18:22 Uhr
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Chery Group: A Shared Journey to Future Classics: 2026 iCAUR International User Summit Set for October

  • The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit is set to take place in Wuhu, China, from October 19 to 23, bringing together user representatives, media and partners from around the world.
  • Building on the brand philosophy of "Classic Never Fades," iCAUR will join global users in exploring the fusion of classic design and innovation to shape a shared "Future Classic."
  • Centering on personalized expression and user co-creation, the summit will showcase diverse driving lifestyles and modification culture through flagship events including the User Modification Carnival.

WUHU, China, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chery Group's iCAUR today announced that the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit will be held in Wuhu, China, from October 19 to 23. The event will gather delegates from nearly 100 countries worldwide, including user representatives, media outlets and industry partners. Attendees will gain first-hand insights into iCAUR's latest advancements in brand building, product development and user co-creation, while participating in immersive exchanges and experience activities themed on automotive modification culture.

This year's summit will debut the inaugural User Modification Carnival, a platform empowering global users to demonstrate their original creativity and share modification experiences. Additionally, iCAUR will unveil a global user co-creation framework, unlocking more co-creation opportunities for users to define the brand in their own ways.

Hosted in Wuhu last October, the inaugural iCAUR International User Summit welcomed more than 1,000 user representatives, media practitioners and industry partners from nearly 100 countries. At the event, iCAUR officially launched its brand philosophy "Classic Never Fades", anchored by the core values of classic heritage, technological innovation and user co-creation. A series of immersive on-site activities, including the Modified Vehicle Display, the Smart Factory Tour, the Golden Range-Extender Off-Road Experience Camp and the Brand Sharing Sessions, gave attendees a comprehensive view of iCAUR's products, manufacturing and user co-creation practices. More than 1,000 pieces of user feedback were collected at the summit, providing valuable input for iCAUR's subsequent product optimization and user ecosystem development.

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Over the past year, iCAUR has established a market presence in more than 40 countries and regions, with the V23 and V27 launched in core markets such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia. As its global footprint continues to expand, this year's summit will serve as another key offline communication bridge between iCAUR and its global user community. Through the User Modification Carnival and co-creation initiatives, iCAUR will further integrate user creativity and needs into its brand development strategy.

Building on its enduring brand philosophy and ongoing co-creation endeavours, iCAUR hopes to work with global users to shape "Future Classics" in more personalized ways. The event will also showcase the Mojia robot AiMOGA, an embodied-intelligence robot working to become a globally leading and trustworthy intelligent assistant. More details about the summit agenda, along with product, technology and user plans, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Serena Wang

Email: wangjieyun2@mychery.com

Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e9230cd-bfa5-4c0b-a183-87497c8f028d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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