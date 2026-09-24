EssentaTor Inc.: EssentaTor EAC Fund Outlines Institutional Financial Architecture for Syria's Economic Renewal at UAB Conference

Invited keynote presents a three-part framework for institutional liquidity, project-level risk management and coordinated development as UAB recognizes EssentaTor's contribution.

AMMAN, Jordan, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Bank of Jordan, Union of Arab Banks (UAB), Association of Banks in Jordan and Jordanian Businessmen Association convened the Arab Regional Conference on Supporting Development & Investment in Syria in Amman on September 21-22, under the auspices and in the presence of H.E. Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas, Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan.

The conference brought together more than 309 participants, including government officials and representatives from central banks, commercial banks, the World Bank and UNDP, to discuss regional cooperation supporting Syria's economic recovery and reconnection with Arab and international financial networks.

EssentaTor Inc., a New York-based macro-financial infrastructure provider, was invited to present its proposed framework through the EssentaTor Arab Capital Strategic Liquidity Fund (the "EAC Fund"). UAB also presented EssentaTor with an "Acknowledgment and Appreciation" for its contribution to the conference.

EAC Fund Framework for Syria's Economic Renewal

Howard Chang, Chief Strategy Officer of EssentaTor and former United Nations diplomat, delivered the keynote, "Building the Financial Architecture for Syria's Economic Renewal: Unlocking Capital, Managing Risk and Creating Partnerships for Long-Term Growth." He outlined a three-part framework designed to turn reconstruction needs into investable structures.

First, the EAC Fund is exploring institutional-grade liquidity mechanisms with central banks and financial institutions to address the mismatch between long-term development assets and investors' liquidity requirements.

Second, the framework seeks to ring-fence project-level risks, including construction, market, counterparty and liquidity exposures, through transparent governance and disciplined risk management.

Third, the EAC Integrated Investment and Growth Framework would connect capital with technology, industrial capacity and operating expertise, linking projects with suppliers, logistics, training, financial services and regional value chains.

Through this framework, the EAC Fund aims to connect banks, development institutions, investors, technology companies and industrial enterprises to mobilize long-term capital and support employment and sustainable economic growth.

Media contact:

Company Name: EssentaTor Inc.

Contact: Yu Gong, Zheng

Email: ZY@asiwebk.com

Website: https://asiwebk.com/eac-fund/

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