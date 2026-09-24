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WKN: A3CMNS | ISIN: DK0061539921 | Ticker-Symbol: VWSB
Xetra
24.09.26 | 17:35
26,930 Euro
-3,37 % -0,940
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
RENIXX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,93027,18019:01
26,83026,84015:39
PR Newswire
24.09.2026 18:36 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Gastops Ltd.: Gastops and Vestas Renew Agreement for MetalSCAN Oil Debris Monitoring Technology

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops, a global leader in intelligent condition monitoring solutions, today announced the renewal of its long-term supply agreement with Vestas Wind Systems A/S, one of the world's leading wind turbine manufacturers.

Announced today at WindEnergy Hamburg 2026, the new long-term agreement will see Gastops continue supplying its MetalSCAN oil debris monitoring technology for use across Vestas' turbine platforms.

The agreement extends a successful collaboration between the two companies and reinforces MetalSCAN's role in supporting turbine reliability, condition monitoring, and predictive maintenance initiatives across the wind energy sector.

MetalSCAN is an online oil debris monitoring technology that provides real-time insight into machinery health by detecting and monitoring metallic wear within lubricated systems. The technology helps operators identify developing issues earlier, supports condition-based maintenance strategies, and reduces the risk of unplanned downtime.

Beginning January 1, 2027, Gastops will continue supplying MetalSCAN technology to support equipment health monitoring across Vestas' turbine platforms.

"The wind industry continues to focus on reliability, performance, and maximizing the value of existing assets," said Dirk Kusters, Business Development Manager at Gastops. "We are proud to continue our relationship with Vestas and support operators with technologies that provide earlier insight into equipment condition and more informed maintenance decision-making."

"This agreement reflects the confidence Vestas has placed in MetalSCAN technology over many years of collaboration," said Brennan West, Vice President, Energy, Marine & Land at Gastops. "Real-time condition monitoring continues to play an increasingly important role in modern maintenance strategies, and we look forward to supporting Vestas and its customers in the years ahead."

The renewal represents another important milestone for MetalSCAN, which has been deployed across aerospace, marine, energy, and industrial applications worldwide. To date, more than 50,000 MetalSCAN sensors have been delivered globally to help operators improve equipment availability, reliability, and safety.

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world-class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. We have been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979. Gastops is the intelligence inside what moves you.

www.gastops.com

Media Contact
media@gastops.com
+1 (613) 744-3530

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gastops-and-vestas-renew-agreement-for-metalscan-oil-debris-monitoring-technology-302889348.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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