By signing a five-year agreement with FITP and the Nitto ATP Finals, Kaleon joins the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation's ecosystem as its Cultural Heritage Destination Experiences Partner. The partnership will launch from 7 to 10 November with the final stop of the Trophy Tour on Isola Bella, which will exceptionally extend its opening until 22 November, and with a presence at the Nitto ATP Finals Fan Village, where the cultural and natural heritage of the Piedmont shores of Lake Maggiore will take centre stage in a programme of experiences for the tennis community.

Regulatory News:

Kaleon S.p.A. (Paris:ALKLN) (MIL:KLN), a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Growth Paris, active in the management and enhancement of cultural, environmental and tourism assets, announces the signing of a five-year agreement with the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP) and the Nitto ATP Finals, one of the world's most prestigious and widely followed international sporting events.

The agreement marks an important milestone in Kaleon's strategic development and strengthens its positioning, bringing the cultural heritage and experiences developed by the Company to an international platform for communication, relationship-building and promotion such as the Nitto ATP Finals.

Under the agreement, Kaleon becomes the Cultural Heritage Destination Experiences Partner of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, a role that recognises its ability to place cultural heritage and visitor experiences at the heart of an initiative designed to promote these assets to the national and international tennis community.

The first activities will begin this autumn. From 7 to 10 November, Isola Bella will host the final stop of the Nitto ATP Finals Trophy Tour, welcoming the tournament's iconic trophy to one of Lake Maggiore's most celebrated destinations.

To mark the launch of the partnership and offer fans a complete experience during the Finals, Isola Bella will exceptionally remain open to the public until 22 November, offering a fully accessible destination throughout the event, with Palazzo Borromeo and its gardens, Ristorante Delfino, Isola Bella Apartments and the boutiques of Vicolo del Fornello.

Kaleon will also be present at the Fan Village of the Nitto ATP Finals with a project showcasing the cultural and natural heritage of the Piedmont shores of Lake Maggiore, designed to help tennis fans discover the area through experiences, content and engagement activities.

The partnership will also include joint communication activities, editorial and digital projects, and the development of new experience offerings.

For over four centuries, Isola Bella has welcomed travellers, artists, writers, monarchs and prominent figures from around the world, establishing itself as one of the iconic destinations of the European Grand Tour. Today, that same international outlook meets the world of tennis, creating a bridge between cultural heritage, tourism and a new global community of fans.

"This partnership marks an important step in Kaleon's strategic development. We believe that Italy's cultural heritage should engage ever more closely with major international events and the communities that form around them", says Giberto Borromeo, Vice President, Kaleon S.p.A. "Together with FITP, we want to build a long-term project that can promote the area through authentic experiences, generate new opportunities for development and bring an ever wider audience closer to our cultural heritage".

About Kaleon

Kaleon is the new name of SAG S.r.l., a company founded in 1983 by the Borromeo family, specialising in the management, protection and enhancement of significant artistic, natural and museum heritage. Its innovative business model separates the management of assets from their ownership, fostering a professional approach to business management. At the heart of the company's business is Terre Borromeo, the brand identifying the prestigious cultural and natural sites on Lake Maggiore associated with the Borromeo family: Isola Bella and Isola Madre in the Borromean Gulf, within the Borromean Islands archipelago; Parco Pallavicino in Stresa; Parco del Mottarone, with 500 hectares of woodland extending between Lake Maggiore and Lake Orta; Rocca di Angera, on the Lombardy shore in the province of Varese; the Castelli di Cannero, in the upper Lake Maggiore area, opened to the public on 28 June 2025 following a ten-year restoration project; and Castello di Vogogna, a new asset managed by the Company, due to reopen shortly. With 225 employees and over 40 years of experience in tourism, Kaleon is a pioneer in high-quality cultural tourism. In 2023, Kaleon welcomed over 1 million visitors. In 2025, revenue totalled €23.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of 26.3%. Following sustained growth (2015-2024 CAGR: +10%), the company now aims to expand its activities in Italy and abroad, offering authentic and sustainable cultural experiences for future generations.

For more information: https://kaleon.com/

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Contacts:

Kaleon SpA

Giorgia Meretti

g.meretti@kaleon.com +39 3386727571