Avio S.p.A.: Closing of Advent's Investment in Avio

Completion of the subscription of the reserved capital increase for approximately Euro 109.4 million by Advent through the subscription of no. 3,275,268 newly issued shares, representing approximately 6.54% of Avio's share capital on a post-money basis

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Following what was announced to the public on 6 July 2026, Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company") announces the completion of the investment transaction (the "Transaction") by funds managed and controlled by Advent International L.P. ("Advent" or the "Investor"), aimed at supporting Avio's long-term growth in Italy and its expansion plans in the United States, through the acquisition by Advent of a minority stake in Avio.

Today, Advent subscribed, through its subsidiary Vantage HYP (Luxembourg) S.à r.l., for no. 3,275,268 newly issued ordinary shares of Avio, representing a stake equal to approximately 6.54% of the Company's share capital upon completion of the issuance, at an issue price per share of Euro 33.40, for a total amount of Euro 109,393,951.20. The shares were issued in execution of the share capital increase resolved by the Board of Directors on 8 July 2026 pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, based on the authority granted by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 23 October 2025, reserved for the Investor pursuant to Article 2441, paragraph 4, second sentence, of the Italian Civil Code.

The Transaction was completed following the obtaining of the clearance under the Italian Golden Power regime, pursuant to Law Decree No. 21 of 15 March 2012, and the fulfillment of the other conditions precedent set forth in the investment agreement entered into on 6 July 2026 (the "Investment Agreement").

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, as of today Advent has also entered into an agreement providing for a 12-month lock-up period, subject to certain early termination events. The provisions material for the purposes of Article 122 of the CFA relating to the Transaction are published and available to the public on Avio's website (www.avio.com).

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc served as financial advisor to Avio on the transaction. Chiomenti acted as legal advisor to Avio.

Jefferies GmbH acted as financial advisor and Legance - Avvocati Associati as legal advisor to Advent.

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Avio is a leading international group engaged in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion systems. The experience and know-how built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting-edge of the space launcher sector and defense program. Avio is present in Italy, France, United States and French Guiana, employing more than 1,500 highly qualified personnel. Avio is the prime contractor for the Vega program and a sub-contractor for the Ariane program, as well as a leading solid rocket motor subcontractor for the design and manufacturing of major European tactical missile programs.

Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 17 offices across five continents, Advent oversees more than USD $94 billion in assets under management* and have made 458 investments across 44 countries. Advent has a long-established investment strategy in the defense sector, where it has consistently backed businesses supporting national security priorities. Since 2020, Advent has invested more than $15 billion enterprise value across the global defense sector, including investments in Cobham, Ultra Electronics, Vantor, and Attalon.

*Assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026. AUM includes assets attributable to Advent advisory clients as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles.

For further information

Investor Relations contacts:

nevio.quattrin@avio.com

Media Relations contacts:

francesco.delorenzo@avio.com

SOURCE: Avio S.p.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/closing-of-advents-investment-in-avio-1226726