GIFA Inc. Announces New Developments in Real Estate and Energy

GIFA Advances £4.5 Million Real Estate Development and Expands Fuel Technology Activities in Northern Cyprus

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / GIFA, Inc. (OTCID:GIFX) Company Update

GIFA, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("GIFA," "the Company," "we," "us," and "our"), is pleased to provide an update regarding the Company's real estate and energy activities in Northern Cyprus.

Real Estate Development

Under the agreement with a well-established regional investment company, GIFA has agreed to transfer a 50% interest in the Karsiyaka project for a total consideration of £4.5 million.

"We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership for the development of Karsiyaka. This partnership brings together GIFA's position in the project with the investment company's capabilities and regional experience," said Yusuf Kisa, the President of GIFA Inc.

"The £4.5 million consideration is not being received by GIFA as a cash distribution. Instead, the funds will be committed to the parcelization and development works required for the project. We believe this structure allows the value of the investment to remain within the project and directly supports its development."

"We expect the initial phase of work to begin within approximately eight weeks as the partners proceed with the required development and parcelization processes,' he said.

Exclusive Fuel Treatment Technology Dealership Agreement

GIFA Petroleum Ltd., a subsidiary of GIFA Inc., has signed an exclusive dealership agreement for Northern Cyprus involving a UK-developed fuel treatment technology.

The technology is designed to improve fuel combustion efficiency and support cleaner, more efficient engine operation.

"Our exclusive dealership agreement represents an important step for GIFA Petroleum as we explore new energy and fuel opportunities in Northern Cyprus," said Mr Kisa.

"We are currently in discussions with the Minister of Economy regarding the potential use of the technology in electricity generation, and have also held discussions with the Minister of Agriculture regarding its potential application within the agricultural sector," said Mr. Kisa.

GIFA Petroleum is also evaluating potential applications with transportation and logistics companies, bus operators and taxi operators.

"We are encouraged by the progress of these discussions and expect further developments in the near term," explained Mr. Kisa.

ABOUT GIFA INC:

GIFA, Inc., through its subsidiaries offers personal and professional business development and investment advice to private clients airline representation, and corporate and leisure travel services. In addition, the company provides end-to-end supply and demand chain management services engaging in controlling and coordinating supply of materials to a range of entities that are involved in producing and delivering goods and services. Further, it engages in media business comprising newspaper and Webtv; provides consultancy, advice, assistance, and support for local businesses. The company also owns real estate and generates rent and sale income. The company was formerly known as Firefish, Inc. and changed its name to GIFA, Inc. in October 2017. GIFA, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lefkosa, Cyprus.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In particular, the words believe, may, could, should, expect, anticipate, estimate, project, propose, plan, intend, and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this press release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which may be beyond control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, and factors that cannot be predicted with certainty, as well as additional risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

For further information contact:

GIFA INC

Dr Fazil Kucuk Boulevard, Hamitkoy Junction

Hamitkoy, Nicosia

Mersin 10 Turkey

+903926116000

info@gifainc.net

Topic: Company Recent Activities

SOURCE: GIFA INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gifa-inc.-announces-new-developments-in-real-estate-and-energy-1226670