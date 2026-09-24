CFO Janice Delcid and Epique Realty Score Seven Finalist Wins in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Women In Business

Women Around the World To Be Recognized at Event in New York

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Epique Realty, the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America, announced today that it has been named a Stevie Awards Finalist in seven distinct categories in the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and their companies worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award. More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 56 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 300 categories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to finalists at a ceremony in New York City on November 16. Women from around the world are expected to attend the presentations, which will be broadcast live. All Finalists will be conferred Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie recognition. The placements will be revealed at the awards banquet where Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Grand winner placements will be announced

Epique Realty and its leadership were recognized as finalists in the following categories:

Entrepreneur of the Year - Business Services, Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder,

Epique Realty

Woman of the Year - Real Estate, Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder Epique Realty

Woman of the Year - Tech, Samantha Simpson, Chief of Staff, Epique Realty

Most Innovative Company of the Year: Epique Realty

Fastest Growing Company of the Year: Epique Realty

Excellence in AI Innovation: Epique Realty:

Achievement in AI-Driven Business Optimization: Epique Realty

These seven nominations highlight Epique Realty's continued dominance in combining visionary female leadership with industry-disrupting technological innovation. Last year, Epique celebrated three finalist nominations; this year's sweeping recognition of seven nominations reflects the brokerage's massive scaling, its unwavering commitment to an agent-first culture, and its deployment of proprietary AI platforms that have fundamentally optimized the real estate business model.

"I am profoundly honored to be recognized together with our incredible team at Epique," said Janice Delcid, Co-Founder and CFO of Epique Realty. "These nominations validate our core belief: that when you build a company rooted in radical generosity and empower women to lead, unprecedented growth is the inevitable result. This is a celebration for every agent who believes in our mission."

"To see our CFO Janice Delcid and our entire organization recognized on a global stage is an incredibly proud moment," said Christopher Miller, Co-Founder and COO of Epique Realty. "These seven nominations represent the holistic power of our ecosystem. From operations to AI innovation, we are proving that an agent-first model is the future of real estate."

"Securing seven Stevie Award finalist nominations is a monumental achievement that speaks to the sheer talent and dedication of our leadership," added Joshua Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Epique Realty. "Janice and our entire Epique family deserve this prestigious honor. Their recognition, along with our company-wide nominations for innovation and hyper-growth, solidifies Epique as a true pioneer in the modern business landscape."

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "As the Stevie Awards for Women in Business marks its 23rd year, we continue to be impressed by the remarkable accomplishments represented among the nominations. It is especially rewarding to see the significance a Stevie Award holds for women and the recognition it brings to their achievements, careers, and organizations. We congratulate all of this year's finalists and look forward to revealing the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements on November 16."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business are available at http://Women.StevieAwards.com. For a complete list of winners in all categories, see https://women.stevieawards.com/awards/sawib-winners/2026/stevie-award-winners/Individual.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About Epique Realty

Dedicated to empowering agents through an all-inclusive technology ecosystem, Epique Realty is the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in America, named by the 2026 Inc. 5000 List. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and Mexico, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing more than 100 unheard-of free benefits, award-winning AI, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique combines its agent-first culture with enterprise-grade innovation to set new standards and completely transform the modern brokerage experience. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cfo-janice-delcid-and-epique-realty-score-seven-finalist-wins-in-the-2026-stevier-award-1226694