Housr Launches as Official Off-Campus Housing Resource for University of Oklahoma Students

The collaboration extends the platform's U.S. footprint following its $10 million Series A and four years of university relationships in the U.K.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Housr, the student living platform used by universities and students across the globe, today announced a collaboration with the University of Oklahoma to provide students with a centralized resource for exploring off-campus housing options and connecting with local businesses, services and community resources.

Through the Housr platform, students can explore available housing options, discover participating businesses, and access student discounts, special offers and other community resources - making it easier to navigate off-campus living while strengthening connections between students and the Norman community.

OU joins the list of U.S. institutions supported by Housr, which already includes the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Webster University.

Housr closed a $10 million Series A led by Ashta Capital, with participation from Juniper Equity, and has reported 186% year-over-year revenue growth.

The company now operates from Manchester and Chicago, and is targeting one million students served across both markets.

"Students begin making decisions about off campus housing earlier than many people realize," said David A. Surratt, Ed.D., vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students. "Housr gives our students a centralized resource to explore housing information, connect with potential roommates and learn about resources available in the Norman community as they make the decisions that are right for them."

Founded in 2021 at the University of Manchester, Housr has spent four years as an established off-campus housing partner to U.K. universities and students' unions, including the University of Birmingham and the University of Reading Students' Union. It is now bringing that model to U.S. campuses, backed by Series A capital directed at product, hiring and expansion into key university markets.

"The momentum we're seeing in the U.S. this year has been extraordinary - we're adding campuses, operators and students faster than at any point in our history, and capturing real market share in a category that has been underserved for decades," said Harry Panter, Chief Executive Officer at Housr. "Collaborating with the University of Oklahoma is exactly the kind of milestone that fuels that growth, and it's one of several launches we're excited to bring to students through the rest of 2026 and into 2027."

The platform also gives housing providers and local businesses a centralized way to share housing information, student discounts and other resources with the OU community. Participating providers and businesses engage directly with Housr regarding engagement opportunities and platform services.

Students can learn more about Housr here . Housing providers and businesses interested in participating can learn more at housr.com .

*The University of Oklahoma does not endorse individual properties, landlords, housing providers or businesses available through Housr. Students are responsible for evaluating available options and determining what best meets their individual needs.

Media Contact: Harsha Annadurai - harsha@housr.com | +1 (845) 413-8181

About the University of Oklahoma

Founded in 1890, the University of Oklahoma is a public research university located in Norman, Oklahoma. As the state's flagship university, OU serves the educational, cultural, economic and healthcare needs of the state, region and nation. For more information about the university, visit www.ou.edu .

About the OU Division of Student Affairs

The Division of Student Affairs strives to enhance students' academic success by developing student skills, cultivating diverse campus life experiences, and enriching the university community through programs and services. For more information visit ou.edu/studentaffairs .

About Housr

Housr is a leading off-campus housing solution and student living platform used by universities and students across the globe. Housr partners directly with universities to serve as their official off-campus housing partner for students, giving institutions a modern, mobile-first alternative to static housing directories.

Housr's free-to-use app consolidates off-campus housing search, local business discounts, roommate matching, rideshares, and more into a unified experience, replacing what has historically been a fragmented and stressful process for students moving out of on-campus housing.

Founded in 2021 by Harry Panter and Ben Clayton, Housr is now one of the fastest-growing platforms in the student housing and property tech sector in the USA, operating from offices in Manchester, New York and Chicago.

SOURCE: Housr

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/housr-launches-as-official-off-campus-housing-resource-for-univer-1226697