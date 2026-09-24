Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp. (TSXV: RME) is pleased to announce Frank J. Garofalo, B.Sc. (MIT), M.Sc., MBA (Harvard), has been appointed President and CEO of Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp.

Mr. Garofalo most recently served as Roland's Vice President, Business Development. Mr. Garofalo's mandate as President and CEO includes accelerating Roland's Venezuela Mineral Rights Acquisition Program and positioning Roland for major mineral acquisition opportunities in Venezuela.

A graduate of MIT and Harvard Business School, Mr. Garofalo brings Roland more than five decades of experience across corporate finance, investment banking, engineering and technology, including over three decades advising chief executives and boards of Fortune 500 companies on capital formation, complex transactions and strategic positioning, with a defining focus on maximizing equity value.

Mr. Garofalo will be working closely with Dr. Sadek El-Alfy, Vice-President of Roland, Mining & Operations, in pursuit of Venezuelan gold and copper projects. Dr. El Alfy's accomplishments and extraordinary experience in Venezuela include development of the Las Cristinas gold mine for Crystallex circa 2002. The combination of Mr. Garofalo's corporate strategy, financing and transaction experience with Dr. El-Alfy's technical, operational and Venezuela-specific expertise and intimate mining connections and knowledge is central to Roland's strategy for pursuing potentially transformational opportunities in Venezuela.

"We are in the early stages of what I believe will be a powerful gold and copper commodities super-cycle," Mr. Garofalo commented. "Strong commodity fundamentals, increasing global demand for critical and strategic minerals, sustained central-bank accumulation of gold, broader sovereign reserve diversification, and concerted government efforts to secure domestic and allied mineral supply chains are creating an exceptional environment for mineral acquisition and development. Roland's opportunities include important gold and copper mining assets in Venezuela, as the country's mines are made available for acquisition and investment. Roland is also pursuing the Las Crucitas gold project in Costa Rica, its existing Canadian gold, platinum, palladium and copper projects, and gold targets in the United States."

"I believe this is a time to be ambitious and aggressive, while disciplined. We intend to advance Roland's existing mineral portfolio while pursuing larger opportunities capable of materially transforming Roland's scale and market position. In Venezuela, in particular, we see mineral opportunities of extraordinary scale, as existing, known gold and copper gold deposits are made available to foreign investment along with Venezuelan oil assets. Dr. Sadek El-Alfy gives Roland a tremendous depth of special Venezuelan knowledge, contacts, and important expertise and access to advantageous technical information and data. We intend to accelerate our Venezuela Mineral Rights Acquisition Program to identify, secure and advance the most compelling opportunities available."

ABOUT ROLAND MINERAL ENTERPRISES

Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp. is a public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: RME), focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium and lithium assets in Canada and the Americas. On March 27, 2026, Roland commenced its Venezuela Mineral Rights Acquisition Program to identify, pursue and acquire significant mineral rights in Venezuela. Roland seeks to create value through strategic acquisitions, disciplined exploration, technical excellence and strategic partnerships and relationships. Roland's projects include the Dominion Creek Dredge Gold project in the world-famous Klondike region of the Yukon Territory; the Gwyn Lake Gold project in the historic Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Gold Belt in Ontario; ownership of the Buck Lake platinum, palladium, nickel and copper project near the Lac des Iles Platinum and Palladium mine in Ontario; and a controlling interest in the Fox Creek Lithium Brine Project in Alberta, Canada. To learn more about Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp. and Frank Garofalo, visit www.rolandmineral.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ROLAND MINERAL ENTERPRISES CORP.

PER: "Frank Garofalo"

FRANK J. GAROFALO

President & CEO

For further information contact:

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release. Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which we have no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

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