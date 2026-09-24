Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") is delighted to collaborate with Vox Markets to host Market Bridge Live, a special capital markets event in London on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

Taking place at Saddlers' Hall, 40 Gutter Lane, London EC2V 6BR, the event will showcase a select group of CSE-listed companies interested in expanding their international investor base and exploring a potential dual listing in London through either AIM or the Aquis Stock Exchange.

The event will bring together Canadian public companies, UK investors, brokers, advisers and other members of the London capital markets community. Presenting companies will have the opportunity to introduce their businesses, outline their growth strategies and discuss the potential benefits of accessing the UK public markets.

The event reflects the growing interest among Canadian-listed growth companies in London as a complementary market through which they can broaden their shareholder base, increase their international profile and gain access to a sophisticated community of small-cap and growth-company investors.

Martin Luke, CEO of Vox Markets, commented:

"We are delighted to be collaborating with the Canadian Securities Exchange for what promises to be an exciting and highly relevant event.

"There is a natural connection between the entrepreneurial companies listed on the CSE and London's established community of growth-company investors and advisers. A number of CSE listed businesses are actively considering how a London dual listing could support their next stage of development, and this event will give them an excellent opportunity to understand the market and begin building the right relationships.

"Vox Markets has a strong track record of connecting ambitious public companies with engaged investors, and we look forward to welcoming the CSE, its listed companies and the wider UK capital markets community to Saddlers' Hall on 4 November."

Further information regarding the presenting companies, the Market Bridge Live programme and registration is available here: https://voxmarkets.online/market-bridge-live

Market Bridge Live event details

Event: Market Bridge Live

Date: Wednesday, 4 November 2026

Venue: Saddlers' Hall, 40 Gutter Lane, London EC2V 6BR

Hosted by: Canadian Securities Exchange and Vox Markets

About Vox Markets:

Vox Markets is an investor relations and financial media business that helps listed companies communicate their investment proposition to engaged private and professional investors through executive interviews, company content, digital distribution, webinars and investor events.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.



Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.



The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies and funds.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315961