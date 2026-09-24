Effective scheduling of materials, workers and equipment can have a major impact on utility-scale solar building costs. Schedule predictability has become one of the industry's most valuable commodities. What keeps builders up at night is timing, whether the project will connect when the interconnection agreement says it will, and whether everything between groundbreaking and commercial operation will stay within its schedule. Shortages of items such as main power transformers, medium-voltage switchgear, collection system materials, storage enclosures, and their controls are impacting timelines. ...

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