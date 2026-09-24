México joins Fruit Attraction 2026, one of the world's leading events for fresh produce industry

MADRID, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit Attraction organized by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, will once again position Madrid as one of the world's leading hubs for the fresh produce business. The International Fruit and Vegetable Trade Show will hold its 18th edition from 6 to 8 October 2026, further consolidating its role as a premier international platform for business development, innovation and market expansion across the entire fruit and vegetable value chain.

The upcoming edition will bring together more than 2,500 exhibiting companies from around the world, occupy 162,000 square metres of exhibition space, and welcome 121,000 trade professionals from over 150 countries, reflecting the event's sustained growth and international reach.

Fruit Attraction has become a key meeting point for growers, exporters, importers, distributors, retailers, logistics companies and technology providers creating valuable opportunities to forge new partnerships and access strategic markets worldwide.

As one of the world's leading producers and exporters of fruits and vegetables, Spain will once again play a central role at the event. The participation of new exhibiting countries, including Armenia, Australia, Guatemala, Indonesia, Ireland, the British Virgin Islands, Japan, Latvia, Malaysia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Tanzania, Tunisia and Turkmenistan, further highlights the growing international reach of Fruit Attraction and its ability to connect new markets and business opportunities.

Mexico will once again be represented at Fruit Attraction, providing Mexican companies with a unique platform to develop commercial partnerships, identify new export opportunities and strengthen their international presence within the global fresh produce sector.

Internationalization will remain one of the key pillars of Fruit Attraction 2026. The International Buyers Program, developed in collaboration with Spain's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, ICEX Spain Trade and Investment and FEPEX, will facilitate the attendance of 700 major buyers, importers, distributors and purchasing decision-makers from more than 50 countries, generating thousands of high-value business meetings throughout the three-day event.

In addition, China and the United Arab Emirates will participate as Guest Importing Countries, creating new opportunities to strengthen trade links with two strategic markets that are playing an increasingly important role in global fresh produce trade.

Alongside its strong commercial dimension, Fruit Attraction will once again place innovation, sustainability and knowledge sharing at the heart of its program. The Innovation Hub Awards, specialized congresses and industry forums will bring together international experts and companies to discuss the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the global fresh produce industry.

Press contacts:

Iciar Martínez de Lecea

Press Officer

iciarm@ifema.es

Elena Valera/ Lucas Farioli

Intl Press contacts

evalera@ifema.es

lfarioli@ifema.es

Begoña Jiménez

FEPEX Comms

bjimenez@fepex.es

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