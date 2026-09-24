EQS-News: PhillComm Global / Key word(s): Manufacturing

PhillComm Global Named Agency of Record for AIGNCI, HIFI and Hypercall



24.09.2026 / 20:34 CET/CEST

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Appointments Deepen the Agency's Work at the Forefront of AI Visibility, Next-Generation Financial Infrastructure and 24/7 Trading NEW YORK, NY - September 24, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PhillComm Global , the world's finest public relations and marketing communications agency specializing in emerging industries and new categories, today announced it has been named agency of record for AIGNCI , HIFI and Hypercall . PhillComm Global will lead strategic communications, media relations, executive thought leadership and market positioning across the three accounts. Each company is approaching a rapidly developing market with a structural advantage that separates it from the growing number of others chasing a similar opportunity. AIGNCI is building for the shift from search engines to answer engines. Rather than treating AI visibility as traditional SEO with new terminology, the firm works across the entire chain that determines whether systems such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI can reach a company's information, understand it and ultimately cite or recommend it. Its documented Citation Engine and AI Discovery Intelligence methodology combines technical infrastructure, answer-engine optimization, entity engineering, public record governance, earned media, reputation engineering, and ongoing measurement into a single system built around three fundamental tests: can AI reach you and read you, cite you, and recommend you? AIGNCI also works directly through senior leadership, applying decades of brand and go-to-market experience to a category increasingly populated by generic, newly formed AI optimization firms. PhillComm began working with HIFI ahead of the company's newly announced $37 million Series A led by Left Lane Capital, as HIFI enters a major new phase of growth across stablecoin payments and tokenized capital markets. The company has emerged as the last major independent stablecoin infrastructure platform following the acquisitions that have rapidly consolidated the category. Stripe acquired Bridge for approximately $1.1 billion, while Mastercard completed its $1.8 billion acquisition of BVNK in August, leaving HIFI independently positioned as stablecoins move deeper into mainstream financial infrastructure. HIFI gives companies a composable software layer for building financial products across stablecoins, bank accounts, cards and global payment rails rather than tying those products to the roadmap of a larger payments network. Its infrastructure spans money movement, compliance, accounts, settlement, liquidity and tokenization, allowing companies to build on stablecoins while retaining greater control over how their financial products operate. Hypercall is attacking one of the central problems that has kept onchain options from reaching their potential: liquidity and hedging. Built on Hyperliquid, Hypercall connects options directly to one of the deepest and most active perpetual futures ecosystems in digital markets, giving market makers a natural venue to hedge options exposure instead of forcing liquidity across disconnected markets. Its execution model adds another layer: eligible single-leg orders enter a two-second auction in which market makers must improve on executable prices already available on the order book to win the trade; otherwise, the order routes to the book. Combined with 24/7 access, fractional contracts, APIs and the ability to expand options alongside Hyperliquid's growing universe of crypto, equity and other markets, the architecture gives Hypercall a distinct foundation for building an always-on options market at scale. "These are exactly the kinds of companies PhillComm was built to represent because each one has identified a major market shift and offers something structurally different around it," said Jon Lindsay Phillips, founder and CEO of PhillComm Global. "AIGNCI is rethinking how companies become discoverable when AI supplies the answer, and doing it much better than a very crowded field of amateurs. HIFI is preserving an independent infrastructure layer as stablecoin platforms consolidate into major financial networks. Hypercall is using Hyperliquid's liquidity and always-on markets to rethink how options can actually work 24/7. Our job is to make those differences impossible for the market to miss, and as always, we're thrilled to be on the case." "Overnight, AI has changed how companies are discovered faster than most brands realize," said Chuck Morrison, founder of AIGNCI. "PhillComm knows how to turn a rapidly emerging category into a market position people can understand and remember. We are excited to be a part of the stellar PhillComm roster." "HIFI is entering a major new stage of growth following our $37 million Series A, as we expand the infrastructure connecting stablecoins, tokenized assets and the broader financial system," said Zach Walsh, CEO of HIFI. "PhillComm understands both the technology and the larger market shift happening around Wall Street moving onchain, and they know how to turn that complexity into a story the market understands. That makes them exactly the kind of communications partner we want alongside us as we scale." "Hypercall is building a fundamentally new market structure for options, and we wanted a communications partner that understands how to tell that story at the same level," said Jake Sylvestre, founder of Hypercall. "PhillComm immediately understood how to perfectly position the opportunity." The appointments further expand PhillComm Global's work with companies building emerging technologies and infrastructure across artificial intelligence, financial services, autonomous systems, security, advanced manufacturing and other rapidly developing markets. The agency operates an earned-first communications model centered on category creation, executive thought leadership, strategic media relations and translating technically complex innovation into clear market narratives. About PhillComm Global PhillComm Global is the leading public relations and marketing communications agency built for companies creating new categories and shaping emerging industries. Founded in 2021 by Jon Lindsay Phillips, the firm combines strategic media relations, messaging, thought leadership, launch strategy, brand positioning, investor communications and integrated go-to-market support to help visionary businesses define their markets and build sustained traction. Contact:

Lauren Phillips

Lauren@PhillComm.Global View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: PhillComm Global





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