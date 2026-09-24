KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Strategic Partnership in BTCfi : Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company") has signed an MOU with DeSyn Protocol to co-develop compliant, secure, and sustainable Bitcoin-denominated yield products and institutional-grade BTCfi infrastructure.

: Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company") has signed an MOU with DeSyn Protocol to co-develop compliant, secure, and sustainable Bitcoin-denominated yield products and institutional-grade BTCfi infrastructure. Combining AI InsurTech and Multi-Chain Tech : The collaboration fuses Zhibao's AI-enabled risk management, InsurTech pricing models, and public-market expertise with DeSyn's multi-chain asset management stack (15+ chains, $1B+ TVL, 200,000+ users).

: The collaboration fuses Zhibao's AI-enabled risk management, InsurTech pricing models, and public-market expertise with DeSyn's multi-chain asset management stack (15+ chains, $1B+ TVL, 200,000+ users). Institutional Protection & Yield: Strategic efforts will focus on integrating Zhibao's risk pricing and reinsurance frameworks into DeSyn's yield strategies-including coverage concepts for smart contract, operational, and custody risks-and leveraging Zhibao's 2,380 BTC digital asset treasury.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company"), a leading high-growth InsurTech company, pioneer of the 2B2C digital embedded insurance model in China, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DeSyn Labs Ltd. establishing a proposed strategic collaboration in the BTCfi (Bitcoin Finance) sector.

The partnership combines Zhibao's AI-enabled risk management frameworks, proprietary InsurTech pricing models, and public-market capital markets expertise with DeSyn's multi-chain decentralized asset management technology stack to explore compliant, secure, and sustainable Bitcoin-based yield products, institutional BTC yield funds, and on-chain portfolio infrastructure for institutional and retail investors.

The partnership will be subject to due diligence, audit and other customary procedures, compliance with applicable PRC and U.S. SEC legal and regulatory requirements, completion of Zhibao's De-Classification Restructuring, such that Zhibao ceases to be regarded as a domestic enterprise issuing and listing its securities outside China for the purposes of the CSRC Filing Measures and is no longer subject to the filing requirements thereunder (if necessary). Upon and subject to the satisfaction of the foregoing, the transaction shall be formalized by a definitive partnership agreement, which is currently expected to be executed within the next 12 months.

Bridging Traditional Capital and Web3 Asset Management

As Bitcoin transforms into a core yield-bearing financial asset and corporate treasury reserve, risk management, NAV transparency, and regulatory perimeters remain critical for mainstream institutional adoption. Through this proposed strategic cooperation, both companies will focus on three key pillars:

BTCfi Risk & Protection Frameworks : Exploring the integration of Zhibao's AI-driven risk pricing, scene-based protection, and reinsurance models into DeSyn's decentralized BTC yield strategies, smart-contract portfolios, and on-chain funds. This includes developing coverage concepts for custody, smart contract, and operational risks.

: Exploring the integration of Zhibao's AI-driven risk pricing, scene-based protection, and reinsurance models into DeSyn's decentralized BTC yield strategies, smart-contract portfolios, and on-chain funds. This includes developing coverage concepts for custody, smart contract, and operational risks. Institutional BTC Yield Funds : Co-developing standardized, Bitcoin-denominated yield products and funds designed to offer compliant exposure to BTC-derived returns, basis trade, restaking, and multi-chain BTCfi strategies for traditional financial institutions, family offices, and Web3 allocators.

: Co-developing standardized, Bitcoin-denominated yield products and funds designed to offer compliant exposure to BTC-derived returns, basis trade, restaking, and multi-chain BTCfi strategies for traditional financial institutions, family offices, and Web3 allocators. Global Ecosystem Expansion: Leveraging Zhibao's NASDAQ-listed corporate stature and 2,380 BTC digital asset treasury alongside DeSyn's established footprint across Bitlayer, Core, Plume, and other Bitcoin Layer-2 venues to onboard global institutional partners, qualified custodians, market makers, and auditors.

Management Commentary

"The rapid growth of BTCfi represents immense liquidity and structural potential for Bitcoin as a productive treasury asset," said Ms. Jinmei Guo Hellstreom, CEO of Zhibao Technology. "DeSyn Protocol's achievements in multi-chain asset management, TVL, and Bitcoin L2 yield infrastructure speak for themselves. We look forward to exploring how traditional InsurTech risk management, AI pricing, and public-company disclosure standards can strengthen decentralized BTC yield strategies to deliver safer, more transparent, institution-ready BTCfi solutions."

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. is a leading and high-growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao pioneered in China. Zhibao launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, powered by its proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service"). Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "is/are likely to," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, the receipt of shareholder approval, the satisfaction of post-closing covenants, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual reports on Form 20-F (as amended) and registration statements on Form F-1 (as amended) that have been filed or will be filed from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

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