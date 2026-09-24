Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Named Finalist for Prestigious 2026 BBB Torch Award for Ethics

Pacific Northwest home services company recognized among Washington's Large Business finalists for leadership, integrity, workplace culture and commitment to community

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, one of the Pacific Northwest's leading independently owned home services companies, has been named a Washington State Large Business finalist for the 2026 Better Business Bureau Foundation Torch Awards for Ethics.

Presented by BBB Great West + Pacific, the Torch Awards recognize businesses that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to ethical leadership, workplace culture, customer relationships and community support. The 2026 awards include finalists across Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho and Western Wyoming, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Guardian is one of only two companies selected as a 2026 finalist in Washington's Large Business category.

"What sets our Torch Awards finalists apart isn't just their success, it's how they've achieved it," said Tyler Andrew, President and CEO of BBB Great West + Pacific. "Businesses like this one are proving that trust, transparency, and doing right by others isn't just good ethics; it's good business! Their commitment to quality service and doing business the right way sets them apart, and we're honored to highlight their role in creating a marketplace where integrity matters."

"For Guardian, doing business the right way has always meant much more than the work happening on a roof," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "It means standing behind our work, treating homeowners with honesty and respect, investing in our employees and showing up for the communities that have supported us. Being recognized by the BBB for those values is especially meaningful because they are the foundation of how we have built this company."

Founded in Tacoma, Washington in 2005, Guardian has spent more than 20 years growing from its Puget Sound roots into a 150-plus-employee company serving homeowners throughout Washington and Oregon. Today, Guardian operates two Washington branches in Auburn and Everett, with a service footprint stretching from Seattle, Tacoma and Bellevue to Marysville, Mount Vernon and communities throughout the North Sound, and south through Lacey and Olympia. The company continues to expand its reach across Snohomish, Skagit and Kitsap counties, including Monroe, Sedro-Woolley and Kingston, while also building a strong presence in the Portland, Oregon metro area and Southwest Washington.

Despite that growth, Guardian remains locally rooted and independently owned.

The company's expansion has been built around a customer-first approach focused on transparency, quality workmanship and long-term relationships. Guardian maintains an A+ BBB rating and has earned more than 4,000 positive customer reviews, with approximately one-third of its business coming from repeat customers.

Guardian's commitment extends beyond its customers to the communities it serves. Through Guardian's HALO Project, the company has donated roofing systems to deserving homeowners and families facing difficult circumstances. Since launching the program in Washington in 2018, Guardian has donated nine roofs representing approximately more than a quarter million dollars in services. In 2026, the company expanded the initiative to Oregon by honoring individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to their communities.

"Trust is something you earn one homeowner, one employee and one community at a time," continues Rzucidlo. "As Guardian continues to grow, protecting that trust is one of our most important responsibilities. This recognition belongs to our entire team and reflects the standards they bring to work every day."

The BBB Foundation Torch Awards for Ethics are among the most prestigious honors presented by BBB Great West + Pacific. The awards recognize businesses across its service region that demonstrate a commitment to integrity and ethical relationships with customers, employees and their communities.

The 2026 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on October 29, 2026.

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is a leading provider of residential and commercial roofing, gutter, and insulation services throughout Washington and Oregon. Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, the company is known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and ongoing team training. With more than 150 employees and a growing regional footprint, Guardian delivers comprehensive exterior solutions backed by strong warranties, ethical service practices, and a culture built on its core values of Integrity, Quality, Excellence, and Partnership. Through community initiatives like the HALO Project, Guardian continues to give back to the communities it serves while setting the standard for service in the home improvement industry.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/guardian-roofing-gutters-and-insulation-named-finalist-for-prestigious-1226796