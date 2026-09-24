Customer demand remains strong as Company accelerates investment in manufacturing infrastructure and reliability

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, today announced the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") and provided an update to its commercial guidance.

Annual General and Special Meeting Results

All of the six nominees set out in Burcon's amended and restated management proxy circular dated September 4, 2026 proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were elected to the board. Each director elected will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of shareholders of Burcon or until his successor is elected or appointed, unless his office is earlier vacated in accordance with Burcon's articles or with applicable law.

The results of the voting on the election of the directors are as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Non Votes Alan Chan 4,564,687 99.18 37,531 0.82 0 Peter H. Kappel 3,241,681 70.44 1,360,537 29.56 0 John A. Vassallo 4,419,327 96.03 182,891 3.97 0 James Peter Pekar 4,565,087 99.19 37,131 0.81 0 Philip James Dowad 4,595,712 99.86 6,506 0.14 0 Chris Bunio 4,596,112 99.87 6,106 0.13 0

Shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company and the resolutions related to the Company's private placement of convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debenture Financing"). Disinterested shareholder approval was obtained in connection with a certain resolution in relation to the Convertible Debenture Financing. The Company has filed a report of voting results setting out the full details of the voting results for each resolution passed at the Meeting on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

With the required shareholder approvals received, Burcon intends to proceed with the previously announced Convertible Debenture Financing for aggregate principal proceeds of up to $21 million, subject to final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions.

Updated Commercial Guidance

Burcon is updating its previously announced commercial guidance and now expects:

At least $6 million in revenue for calendar year 2026;

An annualized revenue run rate of at least $10 million exiting calendar year 2026;

Continued expansion in customer demand and the commercial pipeline; and

Positive cash flow to be achieved in calendar year 2027.

The revised outlook for calendar year 2026 reflects the timing of Burcon's production ramp and the additional equipment, infrastructure and process improvements required to support increasing commercial volumes. Production ramp timing primarily reflects solutions Burcon implemented to enhance reliability of the manufacturing platform and its decision to accelerate investments to support those solutions and scalability of the platform as its business grows.



Customer demand and commercial activity continue to expand, and Burcon believes the investments being made in its production platform will enable the Company to more effectively convert this growing demand into revenue as additional capacity comes online.

As previously disclosed, a significant portion of the capital being raised in the Convertible Debenture Financing is intended to support investments in production capability, infrastructure, maintenance programs, and production efficiency at the Galesburg production facility. These investments are expected to improve overall plant reliability and position Burcon to support increasing customer demand at greater scale.

"Our customer demand and commercial pipeline continue to expand, strengthening our confidence in the opportunity ahead," said Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer of Burcon. "The adjustment to our 2026 outlook reflects the timing of our production ramp and the investments required to reliably support that growing demand. While this shifts the timing of revenue we previously anticipated, we expect to exit 2026 at a significantly higher revenue run rate and believe the investments we are making today position Burcon to support continued commercial growth as we move into 2027."

Burcon continues to advance the commercialization of its differentiated pea, fava, and canola protein portfolio. The Company believes its growing commercial activity, combined with planned investments in its production platform, positions Burcon to capture increasing demand for high-performance protein ingredients.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in plant-based proteins for food and beverage applications. The Company has developed a portfolio of high-performance protein ingredients, including Peazzaz pea proteins, FavaPro fava proteins and Puratein canola proteins, and is focused on commercializing its technologies through manufacturing partnerships and growing customer adoption worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations to achieve an annualized sales run rate of at least $10 million, achieve positive operating cash flow during calendar 2027, customer demand, commercial growth, planned investments in production capability and infrastructure, improvements in production reliability and efficiency, completion of the private placement and the anticipated benefits of such investments and financing.

Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of its business model and growth strategies; its ability to complete the financing; successfully implement planned production and infrastructure improvements; achieve targeted production volumes, reliability and efficiencies; convert customer opportunities into commercial sales; maintain customer demand; and obtain sufficient working capital to support its growth plans, as well as other risks and factors detailed from time to time including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2026 and its other public filings in Burcon's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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