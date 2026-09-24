Bill Ackman headlines alongside leading voices from Aberdeen Investment Trusts, FTSE Russell, Legal General Investments and more

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FINIMIZE'S MODERN INVESTOR SUMMIT RETURNS TO LONDON THIS OCTOBER

Bill Ackman headlines alongside leading voices from Aberdeen Investment Trusts, FTSE Russell, Legal General Investments and more

Financial research platform Finimize is bringing its flagship Modern Investor Summit to London on 1 October 2026, with around 400 investors joining leading voices from across finance, investing and technology for an evening of ideas, debate and insight.

At CodeNode, the Summit will get into what's really moving markets, where investors are finding opportunities, and the trends worth keeping an eye on, from AI and market volatility to ISAs and long-term wealth.

What's on the agenda

The evening kicks off with an exclusive interview with Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square, followed by analysis from Finimize's investment team on the ideas and market themes coming out of the conversation.

Elsewhere, Jay Hatfield, CEO at Infrastructure Capital Advisors; Frank Ducomble, Head of Markets at RIT Capital Partners; and Rich McDonald, Presenter at IG will tackle The Bull, the Bear, and the Unknown. Olga Miler, founder of SmartPurse, will moderate.

Gabriel Sacks, Lead Manager at Aberdeen Asia Focus and Rebecca Maclean, Co-Manager at Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust, will ask 'Can I still become an ISA millionaire?' in a session moderated byKyle Caldwell, Funds and Investment Education Editor at interactive investor.

Meanwhile, André Silva, Co-Founder at Quartz, Jamie Perrett, Head of EMEA Index Product Management Global Head of Index Research Design at FTSE Russell and Matthew Rodger, Economist at L&G, will dig into AI, separating the investment opportunities from the hype.

The Summit is supported by Aberdeen Investments, Quartz, FTSE Russell, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, RIT Capital Partners and Legal General.

About Finimize

Finimize is a financial research platform helping people make sense of investing without the usual noise.

The Modern Investor Summit is Finimize's flagship event series for people who take investing seriously. It brings together world-class thinkers, founders and financial leaders with an audience that is actively learning and investing. It's that rare space where insight meets action.

Modern Investor Summit London 2026

1 October 2026 CodeNode, London

Doors open at 5:30pm.

Tickets: Modern Investor Summit London

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260923195388/en/

Contacts:

For press passes, please contact nicole@fortuneandgreen.co.uk