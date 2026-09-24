Fully financed development will establish high-density optical cable manufacturing, a Center of Excellence for Optical Communications and dedicated engineering and qualification capabilities for AI data center, broadband and telecommunications infrastructure.

InfraTech Cables, the optical fiber cable manufacturing platform developed by InfraTech Capital, today announced that Poland has been selected for the development of its next European manufacturing and technology campus. The project is fully financed through InfraTech Capital and its aligned investment partners and will be developed under the leadership and supervision of InfraTech Capital Italia.

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InfraTech Cables, the optical fiber cable manufacturing platform developed by InfraTech Capital.

The planned campus is intended to establish a long-term European manufacturing base for advanced optical connectivity products serving AI and hyperscale data centers, telecommunications carriers, broadband networks and other high-capacity digital infrastructure markets. The development is being structured as an integrated manufacturing, engineering and qualification platform rather than a stand-alone production facility.

Manufacturing capabilities are planned across loose-tube, microcable, ADSS, high-fiber-count and advanced rollable-ribbon cable architectures, with particular emphasis on high-density designs for environments where fiber capacity, cable diameter, pathway utilization, installation efficiency and network scalability are increasingly critical.

The campus is also planned to include a Center of Excellence for Optical Communications, incorporating dedicated R&D, product engineering and an Optical Engineering and Qualification Center. These capabilities are intended to support new product development, materials and process engineering, prototype evaluation, customer-specific qualification and optical, mechanical and environmental testing against applicable international standards and customer requirements.

"This investment marks an important step in establishing InfraTech Cables as a manufacturing company with its own global operating platform," said Luiz Fuschini, President and Chairman of InfraTech Capital. "The capital framework is in place, the European development structure is established and our focus now is execution. We intend to build an operation capable of supporting the next generation of optical infrastructure, particularly the density and performance requirements being created by AI, hyperscale computing and increasingly complex telecommunications networks."

InfraTech Capital Italia will oversee the European development program from Milan, coordinating project execution, strategic partnerships, engineering, supply-chain development and regional commercial activities. InfraTech Capital will continue to provide investment sponsorship, governance and strategic oversight while InfraTech Cables expands its independent manufacturing, engineering and commercial identity.

"The operating model is being designed around repeatability, qualification discipline and scale," said Aloysio Bleyer, Chief Operating Officer of InfraTech Capital. "High-density optical networks require more than additional production capacity. They require tight process control, advanced testing, qualified materials, engineering depth and a supply chain that can perform consistently across markets. Bringing manufacturing, R&D and qualification together on one campus gives us the structure to build those capabilities from the beginning."

Poland was selected for the next phase of development based on its established advanced-manufacturing base, technical workforce, transportation infrastructure and access to major European markets. InfraTech Capital Italia and InfraTech Cables are advancing site, engineering, infrastructure and governmental workstreams associated with the project.

The facility is being planned with a modular production architecture that will allow manufacturing capacity and product capability to expand in line with customer requirements and market demand. The European campus will complement InfraTech Cables' broader international manufacturing and supply network and is intended to strengthen geographic diversification, lead-time performance and supply-chain resilience.

Additional information regarding the final site, manufacturing capacity, employment, construction schedule and commencement of operations will be announced as the project reaches subsequent development milestones.

About InfraTech Cables

InfraTech Cables is an optical fiber cable manufacturing platform focused on advanced connectivity solutions for telecommunications, broadband, data center and critical digital infrastructure markets. Its product strategy includes conventional and high-fiber-count cable systems, advanced rollable-ribbon architectures, microcables and related optical connectivity solutions. InfraTech Cables is being developed as a global manufacturing, engineering and commercial platform with operations and partnerships across international markets.

About InfraTech Capital

InfraTech Capital is a U.S.-based digital infrastructure investment and development company focused on manufacturing, fiber networks, data centers, telecommunications infrastructure and related strategic assets. The company sponsors and develops industrial and infrastructure platforms, providing investment, governance, project structuring and strategic oversight across domestic and international markets.

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