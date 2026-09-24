Inclusion places Tantalus among the global companies advancing smart grid and electric infrastructure technologies

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, announced today that it has been added to the Nasdaq OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the "QGRD Index"), effective prior to market open on September 21, 2026, as part of the Index's September 2026 semi-annual reconstitution. With its inclusion in the QGRD Index, Tantalus is now a holding of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ: GRID) (the "Fund"), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the QGRD Index and reported approximately US$12.1 billion in net assets as of September 22, 2026.

Launched in November 2009, the Fund is dedicated to smart grid and electric infrastructure, giving institutional and retail investors exposure to the companies modernizing the electric grid. Inclusion in the Index and the Fund broadens Tantalus' visibility among investors focused on grid modernization, electrification and energy infrastructure.

The QGRD Index is designed to act as a transparent and liquid benchmark for the smart grid and electric infrastructure sector, tracking companies globally that are primarily engaged in electric grid technologies; electric meters, devices and networks; energy storage and management; and enabling software. The QGRD Index includes both companies focused specifically on the smart grid sector and diversified companies with exposure to grid modernization, and is evaluated semi-annually in March and September against eligibility criteria that include minimum market capitalization and average daily trading volume. Tantalus was one of seven companies added to the QGRD Index in the September 2026 reconstitution.

Tantalus delivers data-centric solutions that help utilities-and the communities they serve-modernize their distribution grids. Through the Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform (TGMP), the Company delivers Unified Intelligence across the entire distribution grid, from the substation to devices located behind the meter, ensuring the right data flows from the right device to the right system at the right time. Its modular, reverse-compatible architecture provides true data interoperability across devices, systems and vendors, including legacy infrastructure, giving utilities a practical, cost-effective and lower-risk path to grid modernization.

"Joining the Nasdaq OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index, and with it the First Trust GRID ETF, is a reflection of Tantalus' role in the broader ecosystem of companies building the modern electric grid. It also creates more opportunities for investment by investors focused on grid modernization," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "Utilities are facing unprecedented demands on the distribution grid from aging infrastructure, accelerating electrification and the rapid growth of new industrial load. Meeting those demands starts with data. Our Unified Intelligence approach gives utilities visibility, intelligence and flexibility across their entire distribution grid, from the substation to behind the meter, so they can get the most value from the infrastructure they already own while preparing for what comes next."

More than 340 utility partners across North America rely on Tantalus solutions to modernize their distribution grids and achieve mission-critical outcomes, including resiliency, reliability, flexibility, affordability, sustainability and security. In fact, in December 2025, Frost & Sullivan, an independent research firm, named Tantalus a Top 25 vendor in its report, "Top 25 for 2025: Companies to Action in the Power Grids Industry, Global, 2025."

A complete list of additions and deletions to the QGRD Index as part of the September 2026 semi-annual reconstitution is available in Clean Edge's September 21, 2026 announcement.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping public power and electric cooperative utilities-and the communities they serve-modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. For more than 35 years, Tantalus has delivered data-centric solutions to utilities and today works alongside more than 340 utility partners. The Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform (TGMP) spans multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Its modular, reverse-compatible architecture delivers true data interoperability across devices, systems and vendors, including legacy infrastructure, so utilities can get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the anticipated benefits of Tantalus' inclusion in the QGRD Index and the Fund (including increased visibility among investors), Tantalus' continued eligibility for inclusion in the Index in future reconstitutions, the needs of utilities for grid modernization, the ability of Tantalus' solutions to help utilities modernize their distribution grids, the effectiveness of Tantalus' Unified Intelligence approach to provide data that allows utilities to maximize value of existing grid investments while preparing for future requirements, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. A more complete discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions facing Tantalus is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form, as well as the Company's other continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that none of the risks identified materialize and that no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Website: www.tantalus.com

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus

X (Formerly Twitter): @TantalusCorp

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