Black Book Research: Black Book Expands 2027 Medical Practice Technology Awards as AI, RCM and Automation Demand Accelerates

New client-satisfaction categories reflect growing physician-practice demand for AI-enabled workflows, revenue-cycle technology, patient access, managed services and operational automation

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced its Medical Group Technology and Services Client Satisfaction Awards ahead of the MGMA Annual Conference, September 27-30 in San Antonio.

The research evaluates software, platforms and managed services used by physician practices, clinics, medical groups and MSOs as organizations prepare 2027 technology, AI and outsourcing decisions. New 2027 categories address value-based care, administrative automation, patient access, workforce management, cybersecurity, compliance and outsourced practice operations.

Black Book establishes category-specific competitive sets and collects feedback from qualified users with direct experience using the evaluated products and services.

2027 Medical Group Technology and Services Client Satisfaction Leaders

Cedar Gate Technologies

2027 Top Client-Rated Value-Based Care Technology and IT Enablement Platform - Medical Groups

Users evaluated population-health intelligence, clinical and financial data integration, interoperability, performance analytics and technology supporting risk-based reimbursement.

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Cozeva

2027 Top Client-Rated Value-Based Care Quality, Risk and Care-Gap Technology - Medical Groups

Users evaluated quality-measure performance, risk visibility, care-gap identification, payer-data utilization and practice-level action.

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Aledade

2027 Top Client-Rated Value-Based Care Outsourcing and Managed Operations Partner - Medical Groups

The category evaluates accountable-care operations, technology enablement, quality execution, physician engagement and performance support under value-based contracts.

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Cosán Group

2027 Top Client-Rated Technology-Enabled Chronic and Between-Visit Care Management Services - Medical Groups

Users evaluated chronic-care management, remote-care operations, patient outreach, care-team coordination and the transfer of recurring patient-management work from practice personnel.

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Privia Health

2027 Top Client-Rated Outsourced Specialty Physician Practice Management and MSO Services

Users evaluated medical-group infrastructure, administrative support, payer management, technology enablement and sustained practice-management operations.

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Notable

2027 Top Client-Rated AI-Enabled Physician Practice Operations Platform

Users evaluated AI-enabled patient access, intake, referral management, communications, payments, workflow completion, integration and reduction of repetitive administrative work.

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Valerie Health

2027 Top Client-Rated AI Document, Referral and Front-Office Workflow Automation

The category evaluates document recognition, data extraction, routing, referral intake, scheduling support, integration and reduction of manual document handling.

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Assort Health

2027 Top Client-Rated AI Patient Access and Specialty Scheduling Platform

Users evaluated specialty scheduling, referral completion, inbound patient demand, EHR connectivity, appointment conversion and reduction of staff intervention. MGMA 2026: Booth 746; official conference sponsor.

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Artera

2027 Top Client-Rated AI Patient Communications and Omnichannel Engagement Platform

Users evaluated AI-enabled voice and digital interactions, outreach, appointment communications, escalation, message routing and omnichannel engagement. MGMA 2026: Booth 414; conference sponsor.

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Akasa

2027 Top Client-Rated AI Revenue-Cycle Coding and Administrative Automation

Users evaluated automated coding workflows, accuracy, documentation interpretation, revenue integrity, throughput, exception management, governance and reduction of manual coding activity.

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GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

2027 Top Client-Rated Technology-Enabled Medical Practice Administrative Services

The category evaluates technology-enabled managed operations across patient access, coding, billing, denials, accounts receivable, automation, productivity and transfer of recurring administrative work.

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Anatomy IT

2027 Top Client-Rated Managed IT and Cybersecurity for Physician Organizations

Users evaluated cybersecurity, infrastructure management, compliance support, user support, business continuity, system availability and healthcare-specific IT operations.

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Amion

2027 Top Client-Rated Physician Workforce, Scheduling and Compensation Technology

Users evaluated provider scheduling, coverage management, workforce capacity, compensation administration, workforce visibility and reduction of manual reconciliation.

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MedTrainer

2027 Top Client-Rated Medical Group Compliance, Credentialing and Workforce Readiness Technology

The category evaluates compliance education, credentialing, provider enrollment, workforce readiness and regulatory administration.

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AvidXchange

2027 Top Client-Rated Medical Group Accounts Payable and Supplier Payment Automation

Users evaluated invoice processing, approval workflows, supplier payments, financial controls, automation and integration with physician-enterprise financial operations.

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Optimax Consulting Services

2027 Top Client-Rated Medical Practice MSO and Operational Transformation Services

Users evaluated practice development, MSO structures, operational improvement, management strategy, implementation support and physician-practice transformation.

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18 Qualitative Client Experience KPIs: Medical Group Practice Centric

Black Book's 2027 medical-group research applies an adapted 18-KPI qualitative framework covering strategic alignment; ability to solve the identified operating requirement; administrative-work reduction; implementation and time to value; EHR, practice-management and revenue-cycle integration; reliability; accuracy; automation and exception management; staff adoption; physician workflow fit; patient impact; financial value and ROI; scalability; client support; security and privacy; regulatory and payer adaptability; innovation and AI governance; and overall client satisfaction, partnership value and likelihood to recommend. The framework is applied to the specific operating function of each competitive category.

The MGMA Annual Conference, September 27-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, brings together medical-practice administrators and healthcare executives involved in technology, financial, workforce and operational planning. Several organizations recognized in the 2027 research are participating in MGMA 2026, including Artera, Assort Health and QGenda. Conference exhibition or sponsorship is independent of Black Book's research and does not affect award eligibility, scores or rankings. Black Book Research and MGMA are not affiliated.

Black Book conducts independent, category-specific client-experience evaluations of healthcare technology, software, AI, services and outsourcing. Each award maintains its own competitive set and qualified-user population. Research inquiries, methodology information, award verification, category reports and media interviews: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com. Organizations featured in Black Book Research reports may request full licensing rights to their applicable report title, including authorized distribution and promotional use. For licensing details and promotional-use guides, contact finance@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare market research and global competitive intelligence organization evaluating healthcare technology, software, services, artificial intelligence and outsourcing through stakeholder and client-experience research.

Media Contact: 1-800-863-7590 www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-expands-2027-medical-practice-technology-awards-as-ai-rcm-1226672