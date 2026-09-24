At the Second Annual European Sustainable Electronics Forum in Amsterdam, yesterday, Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer of ERI, the leading material resource recovery, ITAD, mobility and data destruction/processing provider and largest recycler of electronics in the US, was featured on a panel of sustainable electronics experts titled "The Biggest Challenges in Balancing Product Integrity with Sustainable Material Targets."

The panel took a deep dive into best practices for efficiently identifying and managing the balance between manufacturing high quality products that are also sustainable and recyclable. The discussion with Dillon and other experts from the sector, including Brooke Stearns Lawson of Fairphone; Federico Magalini of DSS+; and Josep Nicolas Bellot of Steptoe LLP, covered insights on innovation and how the material stream continues to evolve.

"We're grateful to have been invited by the European Sustainable Electronics Forum organizers to participate in this spirited discussion about the direction our industry is going at such an important conference," said Dillon. "It's key that we as an industry focus on the various ways we can harness innovation to continue to evolve. And each step of the way, we must never lose sight of the importance of responsible recycling, sustainability and the proper destruction of data."

The European Sustainable Electronics Forum brings together manufacturers, sustainability leaders, regulatory experts, recyclers, and technology innovators to shape the future of sustainable electronics in Europe. As new EU regulations continue to reshape the industry, the forum focuses on practical approaches to compliance, circularity, repairability, resource efficiency, and sustainable product design.

ERI is the leading international material resource recovery, ITAD and tech reuse and recycling company. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first company in its industry to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified U.S. locations, serving every zip code in the United States, with facilities and partners serving over 50 countries. ERI's mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about circularity, ITAD services and e-waste recycling at ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Paul Williams, 310-569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com