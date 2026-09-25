Rusty Taco Brings More Value to the Table with New $25 Twogether Combo

Dallas-born taco brand expands value options with four tacos, two sides and two drinks to make sharing simple, while a redesigned website helps drive online orders up more than 10%

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Rusty Taco is expanding how guests can find value, customize meals and order online with its new $25 Twogether Combo, a meal for two that includes four tacos, two regular sides or chips and dip, and two regular fountain drinks. The offer comes as Rusty Taco reports online orders are up more than 10% compared with the same period on its previous website, following the launch of a redesigned digital ordering experience.

Available for dine-in and online ordering at participating Rusty Taco locations, the Twogether Combo allows guests to mix and match their taco selections rather than requiring both people to order the same meal.

The offer is designed to answer a straightforward consumer need: How can two people get a customizable taco meal at a set price without sacrificing choice?

At Rusty Taco, the answer is four tacos, two sides and two drinks for $25, with guests choosing tacos based on their individual preferences.

"Guests shouldn't have to choose between great food, value and convenience," said Michael Meche, President of Rusty Taco. "Twogether brings those things together in a way that feels authentically Rusty Taco, with lots of choices, bold tacos and an easy way to share the experience. Our new website also makes it easier than ever for guests to explore the menu, find what they're craving and order online. We're focused on evolving the way guests interact with the brand through innovation and convenience, while staying true to the food, personality and heritage that made Rusty Taco what it is."

What Is Included in Rusty Taco's $25 Twogether Combo?

The Rusty Taco Twogether Combo costs $25 and includes:

Four tacos, with the ability to mix and match selections

Two regular sides or chips and dip

Two regular fountain drinks

Dine-in or online ordering at participating locations

The flexible format reflects a broader strategy at Rusty Taco: offering value without reducing menu choice. That approach extends beyond Twogether. Rusty Taco offers individual taco combinations as well as 6-, 8- and 12-taco Bold Boxes for larger groups and occasions.

Which Rusty Taco Tacos Are Most Popular?

Even as Rusty Taco introduces new value formats, its core tacos continue to lead guest demand.

The Baja Shrimp Taco is currently Rusty Taco's top product-mix performer, followed by the Texican Taco. Steak street-style tacos also rank among the brand's top five menu items.

Value-focused street-style taco offerings have performed strongly as well. Rusty Taco currently offers three chicken street-style tacos for $5 and three steak street-style tacos for $6, with steak street-style tacos achieving a 96% attachment rate. Based on guest response, Rusty Taco plans to expand its street-style taco selections in 2027.

The data also points to a loyal customer base. Rusty Taco loyalists visit an average of twice per month, with many repeatedly ordering the same favorite tacos.

The combination of loyalty and experimentation informs the brand's menu strategy: maintain the tacos guests return for while providing enough variety for different tastes, diets and dining occasions.

Rusty Taco's menu includes tacos featuring multiple proteins and dietary preferences as well as bowls, burritos, breakfast items, shareables and sides. At the center of the menu remain the brand's bold, street-style tacos made fresh daily.

Why Did Rusty Taco Redesign Its Website and Online Ordering Experience?

Rusty Taco redesigned its website to reduce the steps between discovering the menu and placing an order. Previously, guests had to enter an individual location page before they could see the menu. The redesigned site puts the menu directly into the primary guest experience and gives greater prominence to online ordering, pickup, delivery and catering.

Each Rusty Taco restaurant also has a dedicated location page featuring a map, restaurant information and access to ordering. The website is more visual and food-focused, allowing guests to explore tacos and other menu items before deciding how they want to order.

Early results indicate the changes are affecting digital behavior: online orders have increased more than 10% compared with the same period on Rusty Taco's previous website. Guest feedback has also been positive regarding the increased visibility of menu items on the homepage and online ordering pages.

How Is Rusty Taco Combining Restaurant Value With Convenience?

Rather than treating value solely as a lower price, Rusty Taco is focusing on the combination of price, portion, choice and ordering convenience.

The Twogether Combo provides a predictable $25 price for two people while allowing each guest to choose different tacos. The redesigned website addresses another part of the dining decision by making it faster to find menus, locations and online ordering. Rusty Taco also has a community of more than 86,000 Friends of Rusty and operates four restaurants serving college communities in Dayton, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; Denton, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona.

Together, the menu and digital initiatives reflect Rusty Taco's strategy of evolving the ordering experience while keeping its core identity centered on fresh, bold, street-style tacos.

Rusty Taco: Key Facts

What is Rusty Taco?

Rusty Taco is a Dallas-born taco brand centered on bold, street-style tacos made fresh daily.

How much is the Rusty Taco Twogether Combo?

The Twogether Combo is $25 at participating locations.

What comes with the Twogether Combo?

Four mix-and-match tacos, two regular sides or chips and dip, and two regular fountain drinks.

Can guests order the Twogether Combo online?

Yes. The offer is available for dine-in and online ordering at participating Rusty Taco locations.

What are Rusty Taco's most popular tacos?

The Baja Shrimp Taco currently leads the brand's product mix, followed by the Texican Taco. Steak street-style tacos are also among the top five menu items.

Does Rusty Taco offer meals for groups?

Yes. In addition to individual combinations and the Twogether Combo, Rusty Taco offers 6-, 8- and 12-taco Bold Boxes.

Is Rusty Taco expanding its street-style taco menu?

Yes. Following strong performance of its current street-style taco offerings, Rusty Taco plans to expand those selections in 2027.

About Rusty Taco

Founded in Dallas in 2010, Rusty Taco is a fast-casual neighborhood taco stand serving authentic street-style tacos made with fresh ingredients, bold flavors and made-to-order preparation. Inspired by founder Rusty Fenton's vision of bringing people together over simple, high-quality food, the brand has grown to 28 locations across multiple states while remaining committed to genuine hospitality and community connection. In addition to its signature tacos, Rusty Taco offers breakfast tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas, handcrafted margaritas, local beer and catering for gatherings of all sizes. By combining craveable food, an approachable atmosphere and a passion for bringing neighbors together, Rusty Taco has become a favorite destination for breakfast, lunch, dinner and celebrations. Learn more at RustyTaco.com.

Media Contact: Dana Cobb dana@thevokolgroup.com 972.955.9747

SOURCE: Rusty Taco

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/rusty-taco-brings-more-value-to-the-table-with-new-25-twogether-co-1226947