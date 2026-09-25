Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Global Placenta Market to Reach USD 275.18 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Placenta-Based Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Dietary Supplements Says Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Placenta Market was valued at USD 96.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a 12.4% CAGR from 2026 to 2034, reaching USD 275.18 Billion by 2034, according to a new analysis by Maximize Market Research.

Global Placenta Market

The Global Placenta Market Report 2025 provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, placenta-derived product demand, product development, application areas, industry dynamics, competitive landscape, regional opportunities, and market forecasts through 2034. The market covers placenta extracts and placenta-based products across powder, liquid, and gel forms, with applications spanning pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and other emerging uses. The market also evaluates placenta sources including porcine, equine, ovine, and other types, with hospitals, clinics, research laboratories, and other end users contributing to market demand.

The growing use of placenta-derived ingredients in cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical products, and dietary supplements, increasing consumer interest in specialized skincare and wellness products, and expanding research into the functional properties of placenta extracts are supporting the development of the global placenta market. Cosmetics represent a high-potential application, supported by the increasing incorporation of placenta-derived ingredients into creams, serums, skincare formulations, and other beauty products. The established use of porcine placenta in placenta-based products further contributes to demand across key applications.

Advancements in placenta extraction, formulation technologies, bioactive ingredient development, skincare applications, pharmaceutical research, and supplement formulations are creating new opportunities across the placenta product landscape. Increasing product development, application-specific formulations, research activities, and expansion of placenta-derived products across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America are expected to influence market development through 2034.

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Global Placenta Market gains momentum as rising demand for placenta-derived cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements, expanding applications of placenta extracts and placenta-based products, increasing adoption of specialized skincare formulations, and continued product development across key end-use industries accelerate market opportunities: Maximize Market Research unveils key market insights.

Global Placenta Market Size & Forecast

Parameter Value Market Size (Base Year 2025) USD 96.1 Billion Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 275.18 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 12.4 % Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Historical Period 2020-2025

Global Placenta Market Trends & Insights

Asia-Pacific leads the Global Placenta Market, supported by strong placenta research and development activities in Japan, South Korea, and China, expanding pharmaceutical and cosmetics applications, increasing production of placenta-derived products, and strong consumer interest in skincare and anti-aging products.

North America and Europe present significant market opportunities, driven by increasing interest in placenta extracts, placenta-based products, pharmaceutical applications, cosmetic formulations, dietary supplements, and ongoing research into placenta-derived ingredients.

Placenta-based cosmetics are gaining strong demand, with increasing use of placenta extracts in creams, serums, skincare formulations, hair care products, and anti-aging solutions. The cosmetics segment represents a high-potential application area within the placenta market.

Porcine placenta remains an important source type, supported by its established use in placenta-derived products, while equine, ovine, and other placenta sources contribute to product diversification across pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and dietary supplement applications.

Product development and formulation innovation are shaping the market, with placenta extracts and placenta-based products being developed in powder, liquid, and gel forms for applications across pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and other emerging uses.

Increasing Demand for Placenta-Based Cosmetics Drives Market Growth

The growing demand for placenta-based cosmetics, skincare, hair care, and anti-aging products is supporting the expansion of the Global Placenta Market. Increasing consumer interest in specialized skincare formulations, including placenta extracts, creams, serums, and other placenta-derived cosmetic products, is creating stronger demand across the cosmetics segment. The growing focus on skin health, anti-aging solutions, and premium beauty products is further increasing the use of placenta-derived ingredients.

Ethical Concerns and Regulatory Complexities Restrain Market Growth

Ethical concerns surrounding placenta sourcing and utilization, along with regulatory requirements for placenta-derived products, can restrict market expansion. Differences in regulations governing animal-derived ingredients, placenta extracts, pharmaceutical applications, cosmetics, dietary supplements, product safety, quality standards, and manufacturing processes can increase compliance requirements for manufacturers and limit commercialization across certain markets.

Increasing Pharmaceutical and Research Applications Create Opportunities

Growing research and development activities surrounding placenta-derived materials are creating opportunities across pharmaceutical and other specialized applications. Continued investigation into the functional properties of placenta extracts and placenta-based products, combined with investment in biotechnology, pharmaceutical research, and product development, can support new applications. Opportunities are also emerging through the development of powder, liquid, and gel formulations for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and dietary supplement applications.

Limited Standardization and Product Quality Create Challenges

Variations in placenta sourcing, extraction methods, processing technologies, formulation quality, regulatory standards, and product consistency can create challenges for market participants. Differences in the availability and quality of porcine, equine, ovine, and other placenta sources may affect manufacturing and product development. Limited standardization across placenta-derived products can also influence consumer acceptance, pharmaceutical applications, cosmetics formulations, dietary supplements, and market expansion in developing regions.

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Global Placenta Market Segmentation

The Global Placenta Market is segmented by Product Type, Form, Type, Application, End-User, and Region. Increasing demand for placenta extracts and placenta-based products, expanding use in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements, growing interest in anti-aging skincare and hair care products, and continued placenta research and development are supporting market opportunities across these segments.

Segmentation Sub-Segments By Product Type Placenta Extracts; Placenta-Based Products By Form Powder; Liquid; Gel By Type Porcine; Equine; Ovine; Others By Application Pharmaceuticals; Cosmetics; Dietary Supplements; Others By End-User Hospitals; Clinics; Research Laboratories; Others By Region North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Middle East & Africa; South America

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Placenta Market as Regional Demand and Innovation Accelerate

Asia Pacific held the leading position in the Global Placenta Market in 2025, supported by strong placenta research and development, increasing production of placenta-derived products, and expanding applications across the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. Japan, South Korea, and China are important markets due to their established activity in placenta research, pharmaceutical applications, cosmetic formulations, skincare, and anti-aging products. The region's large consumer base and strong demand for skincare, anti-aging solutions, placenta extracts, and placenta-based products further support regional market development.

North America represents an important market for placenta extracts, placenta-based products, pharmaceutical applications, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and research activities. The United States and Canada provide opportunities for product development, biotechnology research, and commercialization of placenta-derived products. Increasing interest in specialized skincare formulations, advanced cosmetic ingredients, and research-based applications is contributing to regional demand.

Europe is an established market supported by increasing interest in placenta-derived ingredients, pharmaceutical research, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and specialized skincare products. Countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Austria contribute to regional market development. Product quality, regulatory compliance, research activity, and growing demand for premium skincare and anti-aging formulations influence the European placenta market.

Middle East & Africa represents an emerging market with opportunities across cosmetics, skincare, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical applications, and placenta-based products. The GCC countries, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and other regional markets are contributing to demand as consumer interest in premium beauty, wellness, and specialized cosmetic formulations expands. Improving distribution networks and increasing availability of placenta-derived products can further support regional development.

South America is developing through growing interest in cosmetics, skincare, dietary supplements, and placenta extracts. Brazil, Argentina, and other South American countries offer opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of placenta-based products, particularly as consumer demand for beauty, wellness, anti-aging, and specialized skincare formulations increases.

Leading Companies Strengthen the Placenta Market Landscape

Agri-Lab Co-Products, TelaGen, Japan Natural Laboratories Co., Ltd., MiMedx Group, Inc., Thimba Li, Atlanta Placenta, Brooklyn Placenta Services, LLC, CJT, Japan Bio Products Co., Ltd., BioStem Technologies, Inc., Celularity, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., MTF Biologics, Abcam plc, Takara Bio Inc., BIOFAC A/S, Lee BioSolutions, Inc., LifeCell International Private Limited, Galtec Australia, BioContinental, Genesis Biotech Inc., XABC Biotech Co., Ltd., New Zealand Extracts Limited, and Hokkaido Natural Bio Group are among the companies covered in the Global Placenta Market competitive landscape.

Global Placenta Market Competitive Landscape

The Global Placenta Market is characterized by competition across placenta extracts, placenta-based products, pharmaceutical applications, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and research-oriented products. Companies are focusing on product development, placenta extraction, formulation technologies, source diversification, cosmetic applications, pharmaceutical research, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence. Competition is also influenced by the availability and quality of porcine, equine, ovine, and other placenta sources, together with product formulation in powder, liquid, and gel forms. Increasing demand for anti-aging skincare, placenta-based cosmetics, hair care products, dietary supplements, and specialized placenta-derived formulations is encouraging companies to expand their product portfolios and address emerging consumer and industry requirements.

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Key Players / Competitors Profiles Covered in Brief in Global Placenta Market Report in Strategic Perspective:

Agri-Lab Co-Products TelaGen Japan Natural Laboratories Co., Ltd. MiMedx Group, Inc. Thimba Li Atlanta Placenta Brooklyn Placenta Services, LLC CJT Japan Bio Products Co., Ltd. BioStem Technologies, Inc. Celularity, Inc. Smith & Nephew plc Organogenesis Holdings Inc. MTF Biologics Abcam plc Takara Bio Inc. BIOFAC A/S Lee BioSolutions, Inc. LifeCell International Private Limited Galtec Australia BioContinental Genesis Biotech Inc. XABC Biotech Co., Ltd. New Zealand Extracts Limited Hokkaido Natural Bio Group

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the Placenta Market?

The Placenta Market includes products derived from animal placenta and used across pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, supplements, and related applications.

2. Which type dominates the Placenta Market?

Porcine placenta is the leading type due to its established use in placenta-derived products, followed by equine and ovine placenta.

3. Which application segment holds the highest potential in the Placenta Market?

Cosmetics holds the highest potential, supported by increasing use of placenta-based creams, serums, skincare formulations, and other beauty products.

4. Which region is expected to account for the largest share of the Placenta Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to represent the leading regional market, supported by demand for placenta-based cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and supplement products.

5. What factors are driving growth in the Placenta Market?

Growth is supported by increasing demand for placenta-based skincare products, expanding pharmaceutical applications, rising interest in nutritional supplements, and continued product development using placenta-derived ingredients.

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Analyst Perspective

Analysts highlight that the Global Placenta Market is driven by rising demand for placenta extracts and placenta-based products across cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and research applications. Growing interest in anti-aging skincare, placenta-based creams, serums, and hair care products is strengthening cosmetic demand, particularly in Asia Pacific. Increasing placenta R&D, product development, and advanced powder, liquid, and gel formulations are creating further opportunities. However, ethical concerns, regulatory requirements, sourcing limitations, and product standardization remain key challenges shaping the market through 2034.

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About Maximize Market Research - Global Placenta Market

Maximize Market Research is a leading global market research and business consulting firm delivering data-driven insights across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, and Medical Technology sectors, including the Global Placenta Market. Its research helps businesses understand market trends, placenta-derived product developments, emerging opportunities, and competitive dynamics across placenta extracts, placenta-based products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and research applications.

Expertise in Placenta Products & Life Sciences Research

With expertise in healthcare, biotechnology, and life sciences market research, Maximize Market Research provides insights into placenta research, product development, extraction methods, formulation technologies, and emerging applications. Its research evaluates developments across placenta extracts, placenta-based products, porcine, equine and ovine placenta sources, powder, liquid and gel formulations, anti-aging skincare, cosmetics, pharmaceutical applications, dietary supplements, and placenta-derived research, helping industry stakeholders identify growth opportunities across the global placenta market ecosystem.

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