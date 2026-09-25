Tenth-anniversary gala in Vancouver brings together business, government, arts and community leaders in support of the Vancouver Academy of Music and United Way British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Phantom Creek Estates marked its tenth anniversary with The Phantom Creek Legacy Gala at the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver, raising a total of CAD $250,000 in support of youth music education and wildfire recovery efforts in British Columbia.

The fundraising total was achieved through corporate sponsorships, charitable auctions, special fundraising lots and contributions from guests. Following final financial reconciliation, net proceeds will be allocated in accordance with the confirmed charitable arrangements to support youth music education through the Vancouver Academy of Music (VAM) and wildfire relief and community recovery through United Way British Columbia (United Way BC).

The September 20 gala brought together guests from government, business, education, philanthropy, the arts, media and the wider community to commemorate a decade of Phantom Creek Estates and turn the anniversary into an evening focused on culture, music and charitable giving.





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A Decade of Phantom Creek Estates

Located in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, Phantom Creek Estates draws on a winegrowing heritage that stretches back nearly half a century.

Founder and Chairman Richter Bai began a new chapter for the estate in 2016, with a long-term focus on the land, quality and the distinctive character of the Okanagan.





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Marking the estate's tenth anniversary in 2026, the Gala was built around three themes:

TERROIR · LEGACY · GENEROSITY

Terroir reflected the estate's connection to the Okanagan landscape and its longstanding winegrowing history.

Legacy recognized the people and partnerships that have contributed to Phantom Creek Estates over its first decade.

Generosity extended that anniversary beyond the estate itself, bringing together business leaders, artists, educators, charitable organizations and community partners to support young people and communities across British Columbia.





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Government and Community Leaders Attend Vancouver Gala

A congratulatory message from Prime Minister Mark Carney was presented during the evening in recognition of Phantom Creek Estates' tenth anniversary.





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Guests included Senator Yuen Pau Woo; former Senator Victor Oh; Anne Kang, British Columbia's Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport; Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim; Prince George Mayor Simon Yu; B.C. MLA George Chow; Vancouver City Councillor Lenny Zhou; and Richmond City Councillor Alexa Loo.

The Gala also welcomed leaders and representatives from the Vancouver Academy of Music, United Way British Columbia, BMO Private Wealth, the University of British Columbia, Tom Lee Music Canada, Baydo Development Corporation, CHMB AM1320 and other business, educational, cultural and community organizations.





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Among those attending were Joseph Elworthy, President and CEO of the Vancouver Academy of Music, and Sarah Bollozos, Chief Development Officer of United Way British Columbia.

Music Takes Centre Stage

Music played a central role in both the artistic program and the Gala's charitable mission.





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Young musicians from the Vancouver Academy of Music performed during the reception, while the dinner program featured Canadian pianist and conductor Ian Parker, violinist Domagoj Ivanovic, cellist and VAM President and CEO Joseph Elworthy, the Amati & Stradivari Players, and vocalists Peggy Dai, Shannon Chang and Andy Stokes.





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The program brought together classical chamber music and contemporary performances, connecting established artists with emerging musicians.

Elworthy also addressed guests during the evening, speaking about the role of music education in creating opportunities for young people.

Through its partnership with VAM, the Gala will support programs designed to expand access to music education, artistic development and performance opportunities for young musicians.

Fundraising Supports Music Education and Wildfire Recovery

The Gala's fundraising program included works of art, cultural collectibles, musical instruments, private performance experiences and fine wines.

Proceeds from auction lots designated for youth music education will support programs at the Vancouver Academy of Music through the Bai Family Foundation.





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A separate fundraising initiative focused on wildfire recovery in British Columbia.

The evening featured the charity auction of a full barrel of 2020 Becker Cuvée, representing approximately 300 bottles, followed by a Fund-a-Need appeal inviting guests to contribute directly to wildfire relief and community recovery.

The designated charitable partner for the initiative is United Way British Columbia, through its United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund.

The initiative will support relief, recovery and longer-term rebuilding efforts in communities affected by wildfires across British Columbia.

A ceremonial cheque presentation during the Gala brought together Phantom Creek Estates Founder and Chairman Richter Bai, Vancouver Academy of Music President and CEO Joseph Elworthy, United Way British Columbia Chief Development Officer Sarah Bollozos, and representatives of the Gala.

The evening concluded with a total fundraising result of:CAD $250,000

The figure represents the Gala's total funds raised. Following final financial reconciliation, net proceeds will be distributed in accordance with the confirmed charitable arrangements supporting the Vancouver Academy of Music and United Way British Columbia.

Sponsors, Partners and Charity Ambassadors

The Phantom Creek Legacy Gala was supported by corporate sponsors, charitable partners, charity ambassadors, artists, auction donors, media partners, volunteers and members of the wider community.





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The organizers extend their appreciation to Baydo Development Corporation, BMO Private Wealth, Tom Lee Music Canada, CHMB AM1320, Hillary Wealth Management Ltd., Terry Immigration & Education, VBCE, MMC, swypt | POS, Porsche Centre Richmond, Global Financial, Rolls-Royce, Foody World, Beta Education, Fresh Bay, YE, and the other businesses and organizations that supported the event.

The Gala also recognized its Charity Ambassadors:

Alex Fan, Iris Fan, Tina Wang, Jeff Hou, Yi Song, Dr. On Shun Anson Wong, Jerry Wang and Eileen Wang.

The organizers also thanked participating artists, auction donors, bidders, individual supporters, Phantom Creek Club members, media partners, volunteers and event staff whose contributions helped deliver the evening and its fundraising result.





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A Tenth Anniversary Focused on What Comes Next

For Phantom Creek Estates, the tenth anniversary marks both a milestone and the beginning of a new chapter.

From the winegrowing heritage of the Okanagan Valley to an evening of music and philanthropy in Vancouver, The Phantom Creek Legacy Gala brought together the ideas of Terroir, Legacy and Generosity to connect the estate's past with its future.





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By supporting youth music education and wildfire recovery, the Gala sought to extend the meaning of legacy beyond the winery itself - creating opportunities for the next generation while contributing to communities across British Columbia.

"True legacy is defined not only by what we inherit from the past, but also by what we choose to leave for the future."





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