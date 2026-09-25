KAWASAKI, Japan, Sept 25, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of a new security service, effective September 25, 2026, that comprehensively supports customers from identifying signs of cyberattacks to investigation and response. Leveraging Fujitsu's expertise in cybersecurity, this service combines dark web monitoring, attack surface management[1], and threat hunting[2] to proactively identify potential cyber risks in customer environments and support customers in developing and implementing effective countermeasures. To provide dark web threat intelligence and attack surface management capabilities, Fujitsu will utilize solutions based on an MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) & Reseller Agreement with KELA Co., Ltd.[3], a provider of advanced threat intelligence, enabling more sophisticated risk visualization and rapid decision-making for countermeasures. In support of Japan's government-led active cyber defense initiatives, this service enables enterprises organizations to strengthen their cyber defense capabilities by moving beyond traditional reactive approaches that focus on responding after an attack has occurred. By identifying early indicators of cyberattacks and implementing preventive measures before damage occurs, organizations can enhance their overall cybersecurity posture and resilience.BackgroundIn recent years, cyberattacks have become increasingly sophisticated and complex. Companies are now required not only to respond after an attack, as in traditional defense, but also to build a proactive defense system that detects signs of attacks in advance and implements countermeasures before damage occurs. The Japanese government is promoting "active cyber defense" initiatives, and it is becoming increasingly important for critical infrastructure operators and other organizations to establish systems for early detection of cyberattack precursors and indicators to prevent damage. However, many companies face challenges in addressing cyber risks that cannot be identified solely through internal environment monitoring. To detect attack precursors, it is crucial to continuously collect and analyze threat information from the dark web, which is not publicly accessible, evaluate its impact on the company, and continuously monitor internet-exposed assets and systems. Nonetheless, acquiring the advanced expertise and personnel required to implement these measures is not easy. Furthermore, translating threat information into actual countermeasures requires investigating and analyzing customer environments to confirm the presence or absence of compromise and implementing appropriate responses, which poses a significant challenge for companies in establishing such a system.Service OverviewThis service consists of three functional groups: dark web monitoring, attack surface management, and threat hunting. Fujitsu's security experts will analyze risks and threats identified by each function, propose measures to prevent damage expansion, and support continuous monitoring and operation. By providing comprehensive services from threat discovery to analysis and initial countermeasure planning, Fujitsu contributes to strengthening early response capabilities to cyberattacks and enhancing cyber resilience.- Dark web monitoringFujitsu will investigate, monitor, and analyze leaked credentials and attack indicators related to customers, leveraging threat intelligence collected by KELA from underground forums[4] and attacker communities on the dark web. Furthermore, Fujitsu will assess the impact of these findings using its cybersecurity expertise and support necessary countermeasures.- Attack surface managementFujitsu will continuously identify customer assets exposed on the internet and visualize vulnerabilities and exploitability using KELA's threat intelligence and Fujitsu's expertise. Furthermore, Fujitsu will analyze the results to identify priority risks for customers and support the development of countermeasures.- Threat huntingFujitsu's Uvance Wayfinders white hat hacker team will investigate threats that are difficult to detect through existing monitoring environments, such as those that do not trigger alerts, by analyzing monitoring data and cloud audit logs remaining in customer systems. This is based on the knowledge of actual attack methods and extensive response experience gained through Red Team[5] tests. In addition to supporting the initial response to discovered threats and assessing whether customers have been compromised, Fujitsu will also evaluate and verify log collection and storage systems.Future PlansThrough this service, Fujitsu will support companies in improving their cyber defense capabilities. Moving forward, Fujitsu will leverage the knowledge gained through providing this service to further advance and automate threat analysis and countermeasure proposals. Additionally, Fujitsu will strengthen its cybersecurity services, providing comprehensive support from peacetime to emergencies, through collaboration with the "Cyber Security Nerve Center," which will commence operations in October 2026.[1] Attack surface management:A method for continuously investigating and monitoring internet-exposed external assets and managing security risks.[2] Threat hunting:A method for investigating signs of cyberattacks, intrusion routes, and potential internal compromises within an organization by analyzing communication, authentication, and file access records remaining in systems.[3] KELA Co., Ltd. :Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Executive Officer & COO: Yuji Hirokawa.[4] Underground forums:Also referred to as "underground communities," these are member-only communities and bulletin boards for cybercriminals and hackers, primarily found on the dark web and deep web, which are not accessible through general search engines.[5] Red Team:A simulated attack team that tests an organization's security by acting as actual attackers.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.