The Independent Commission Against Corruption of Hong Kong, China: ICAC and UNODC's pioneering international anti-graft training brings together law enforcers worldwide to combat illicit enrichment

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICAC, the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) jointly organised the pioneering "Professional Development Programme on Unmasking Hidden Wealth: Strengthening Investigations into Illicit Enrichment" from September 7 to 16, drawing participation of 35 graft-fighters and law enforcers from 19 jurisdictions to expound on investigation of illicit enrichment crimes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the programme, Acting Commissioner Mr Ricky Yau Shu-chun said, "Illicit enrichment strikes at the heart of public trust and institutional integrity. When public officials accumulate unlawful wealth, it deprives communities of vital development opportunities. Graft fighters must crack down this crime to restore justice, uphold accountability, and safeguard economic foundations. Tracing, exposing, and recovering illicit assets of public officials is far more than a technical skill, it is the fundamental imperative for safeguarding the rule of law and preserving the integrity of the global financial architecture."

Yau also noted that investigators worldwide required advanced and forward-looking learning opportunities to tackle illicit enrichment. He encouraged participants to share their diverse experiences and forge the professional networks to unmask hidden wealth for advancing a just and equitable world.

Chief Law Enforcement and Strategic Networks Section of the UNODC, Mr Neil Walsh, said in the ceremony that investigators' ability to track, freeze and recover illicit enrichment is of utmost importance. He anticipated that the strategic partnership between the UNODC and the ICAC would help various law enforcement agencies nurture new experience, thus enabling better investigation and intelligence.

The 10-day course is a specialised training co-hosted by the ICAC and the UNODC with a focus on specific corruption area. Previous courses co-organised include the "Professional Development Programme on Financial Investigation and Asset Recovery" and "Professional Development Programme on Empowering Integrity: Mastering Artificial Intelligence & Technologies in Anti-Corruption", etc. The present course focused on the exchange and application of investigation experience. Through seminars, case studies and exchanges, directorates and forensic accountants of the Commission examined relevant legal frameworks, tracing of illicit assets, modus operandi of money laundering, crypto-related crimes and relevant preventive measures with course participants.

Speakers from international organisations, academics and industry experts were invited for professional knowledge sharing. While the Basel Institute on Governance from Switzerland examined the strategies and practical challenges in tracing illicit assets, the Hong Kong Jockey Club shared their insights on preventing money laundering of crime proceeds from gambling. Moreover, the City University of Hong Kong illustrated the criminal psychology of illicit enrichment, and blockchain specialist expounded on tracing crime proceeds in crypto transactions, etc. Participants became well-versed in illicit enrichment investigation, asset tracing, latest financial crime trend and application of effective investigative skills.

The course also featured a four-day study tour to Guangzhou, during which participants visited relevant law enforcement agency and large enterprises, gaining first-hand experience on how to identify, manage and investigate illicit enrichment, as well as corresponding measures and practical challenges in law enforcement, etc. Participants also visited the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, where participants exchanged with legislative councillors over the work on the fight against corruption and asset recovery.

The training attracted middle and senior management officials from law enforcement departments and policymakers from 19 countries and regions, including Indonesia, Kuwait, Madagascar, Malta, Mauritius, Mongolia, Montenegro, Nigeria, Oman, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Tonga and Ukraine. Also attending the programme are officials from the Guangdong Provincial Commission of Supervision, the UNODC Regional Corruption and Financial Crime Hub for South-East Asia and the Pacific, the Commission Against Corruption of Macao SAR, the Hong Kong Police Force, the Customs and Excise Department, the Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

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