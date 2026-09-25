Decon Corporation, an Australian infrastructure services company specializing in telecommunications network design, electrical contracting, and clean energy technology, has completed the first month of a proof-of-concept trial of its lightweight, flexible solar laminate panels wrapped around the north facing side of a 40-meter-high nbn Fixed Wireless monopole. The trial allows renewable energy generation to be integrated into an existing site with minimal impact on structural loading and aims to demonstrate how installing onsite solar generation to power fixed wireless towers can help improve ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...