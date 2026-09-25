The owner of a solar park on Portugal's Atlantic coast was walking his dog when he noticed something. His solar park was only two years old, but there were rusting bolts. The project was built by a German EPC company with a workmanship guarantee. The owner called the EPC to invoke the warranty, a quality manager inspected the site, and issues were found. This is the go-to anecdote for Alexander Gebert, sales director at German distributor and wholesaler Tobsteel, who is passionate when selling the importance of quality fasteners. In the case of the rusty coastal solar plant, the EPC chose hot-dip ...

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