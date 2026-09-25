Ulike Brings Science, Innovation and Support Together at London Forum on PMOS

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike brought together medical expertise, patient advocacy and beauty technology at its Ulike Scientific Innovation Forum, held on 23 September at the Royal College of Physicians in London.

Held during PMOS Awareness Month, the forum explored Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), the new name for the condition previously known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), examining its symptoms and wider impact on everyday life. The name change was announced in May 2026 following a 14-year global consensus process involving patients, healthcare professionals and organisations worldwide.

Dr Aliaa Ahmed, General Practitioner and skin health specialist, opened the discussion by exploring the symptoms and wider physical and emotional impact associated with PMOS. Dr Sina Ghadiri then shared his medical perspective on IPL and its role in managing unwanted hair, a visible symptom that can affect people living with PMOS.

The forum also featured Chand Kaur, Founder and Chief Executive of PCOS Relief, who shared her perspective as a patient advocate and highlighted the importance of greater awareness, education and support.

"For many people living with PMOS, the journey can involve years of uncertainty before receiving the right understanding and support. It is important that we continue to raise awareness, listen to lived experiences and make conversations around the condition more visible. I'm grateful to Ulike for creating a space where medical expertise, technology and patient advocacy can come together."

Following the medical and advocacy discussions, Matt Qian, General Manager of Ulike Europe, introduced Ulike's current and upcoming beauty technology portfolio, including its latest Air 10 IPL hair removal device, highlighting the company's focus on bringing professional-inspired technologies into the home.

The event also marked Ulike's commitment to launch a donation programme through its UK website in support of PCOS Relief, helping contribute to the charity's work supporting people affected by PMOS.

Through the forum and its new charitable initiative, Ulike aims to contribute to greater awareness and support around PMOS while continuing to explore how beauty technology can address real-world needs.

About Ulike

Founded in 2013, Ulike is a global beauty technology company specialising in light-based personal care devices. Serving customers across 49 countries and regions, Ulike has sold more than 10 million devices worldwide and continues to develop professional-inspired beauty technologies designed for comfortable, convenient use at home. Discover more at Ulike.

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