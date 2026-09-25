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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
24.09.26 | 10:07
24,840 Euro
-0,40 % -0,100
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,83024,96008:37
24,85024,92008:35
PR Newswire
25.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Skanska divests second phase of H2Offices in Budapest, Hungary, for EUR 98M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the second phase of the office complex H2Offices in Budapest, Hungary, for EUR 98M, about SEK 1.1 billion. The buyer is ERSTE Open-Ended Real Estate Investment Fund, represented by ERSTE Alapkezelo Zrt. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the third quarter of 2026. The transfer of the property is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

The second phase will offer a total leasable area of approximately 22,000 square meters, all of which has been leased to a global company under a 10-year lease agreement. The building is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

H2Offices is a three-building office complex located in the Váci Office Corridor, one of the top business locations in Budapest. The project is designed to deliver exceptional energy performance through highly efficient building systems, four-season heat pumps, rooftop photovoltaic panels and low primary energy demand. The second phase is targeting LEED Platinum-, WELL Platinum- and Access4You Gold certifications.

Once fully completed, H2Offices will offer approximately 67,000 square meters of modern office space in total. The development is surrounded by a landscaped environment at one of Budapest's busiest business locations.

For further information please contact:
Anna Wisniewska, Vice President Communications and Marketing, Skanska Commercial Development Europe, tel +48?797?019 460
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-second-phase-of-h2offices-in-budapest--hungary--for-eur-98m--about-sek-1-1-billion,c4400603

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4400603/4287238.pdf

20260925 HU office divestment

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---h2offices-phase-2---arrow,c3567773

Image 1 - H2Offices Phase 2 © Arrow

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---h2offices,c3567774

Image 2 - H2Offices

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-divests-second-phase-of-h2offices-in-budapest-hungary-for-eur-98m-about-sek-1-1-billion-302890091.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.