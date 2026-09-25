STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the second phase of the office complex H2Offices in Budapest, Hungary, for EUR 98M, about SEK 1.1 billion. The buyer is ERSTE Open-Ended Real Estate Investment Fund, represented by ERSTE Alapkezelo Zrt. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the third quarter of 2026. The transfer of the property is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

The second phase will offer a total leasable area of approximately 22,000 square meters, all of which has been leased to a global company under a 10-year lease agreement. The building is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

H2Offices is a three-building office complex located in the Váci Office Corridor, one of the top business locations in Budapest. The project is designed to deliver exceptional energy performance through highly efficient building systems, four-season heat pumps, rooftop photovoltaic panels and low primary energy demand. The second phase is targeting LEED Platinum-, WELL Platinum- and Access4You Gold certifications.

Once fully completed, H2Offices will offer approximately 67,000 square meters of modern office space in total. The development is surrounded by a landscaped environment at one of Budapest's busiest business locations.

For further information please contact:

Anna Wisniewska, Vice President Communications and Marketing, Skanska Commercial Development Europe, tel +48?797?019 460

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-second-phase-of-h2offices-in-budapest--hungary--for-eur-98m--about-sek-1-1-billion,c4400603

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4400603/4287238.pdf 20260925 HU office divestment https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---h2offices-phase-2---arrow,c3567773 Image 1 - H2Offices Phase 2 © Arrow https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---h2offices,c3567774 Image 2 - H2Offices

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