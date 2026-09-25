H. Lundbeck A/S: Lundbeck to establish global innovation hub in Greater Boston and relocate US headquarters

The new hub in Greater Boston will bring Lundbeck closer to one of the world's leading life sciences ecosystems, strengthening access to science, talent and partnerships.

The move is part of Lundbeck's continued investment in the US, a key market, and will support the company's Focused Innovator strategy and long-term growth.

The transition from Deerfield will take place over the next year, with a focus on retaining Lundbeck's highly talented US team and ensuring business continuity.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and CHICAGO, 25 September 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) today announced that it will relocate its US headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois, to Greater Boston, Massachusetts, where the company will establish a global innovation hub at the heart of one of the world's leading life sciences ecosystems.

The move is part of Lundbeck's continued investment in the US and supports the next phase of its Focused Innovator strategy, as the company looks to scale its growing neuroscience portfolio, expand innovation opportunities and further build its digital and AI capabilities.

Strengthening Lundbeck's presence in the US

Over the past three years, Lundbeck has significantly strengthened its business, delivering strong growth, transforming its pipeline and allocating capital in a disciplined way to support both near- and long-term growth. Building on this progress, Lundbeck is entering the next phase of its Focused Innovator strategy, with the ambition to realize more of the potential across its growing portfolio and pipeline and scaling how the company innovates.

"The US has been an important driver of Lundbeck's commercial progress and remains central to our future growth ambitions," said Charl van Zyl, President and CEO of Lundbeck. "As we enter the next phase of our Focused Innovator strategy, our focus is on scaling the opportunities we have created, from our growing portfolio and pipeline to innovation and AI. Our investment in Greater Boston is an important step in positioning Lundbeck to capture those opportunities and bring innovative treatments to more people living with brain diseases."

Closer to a leading life sciences ecosystem

Greater Boston brings together leading academic and healthcare institutions, biotechnology companies, scientific talent and a strong technology and AI ecosystem. Building on Lundbeck's existing presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the new hub will strengthen connections between Lundbeck's internal expertise and the external innovation ecosystem, while supporting closer collaboration across the company.

"Greater Boston offers an exceptional environment for scientific innovation," said Tarek Samad, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D at Lundbeck. "Bringing our R&D expertise closer to one of the leading life sciences ecosystems in the world creates new opportunities for collaboration, partnerships and ultimately innovation. Combined with the region's strength in AI and digital technologies, this can help us scale and increase the impact we deliver for patients."

"The strength of our US business today is a direct result of our talented people and the culture they bring to life every day; the data, analytics and AI-based capabilities we have built; and our team's commitment to disciplined and precise execution," said Thomas Gibbs, Executive Vice President and President of Lundbeck US. "Establishing a global innovation hub in Greater Boston, with our US headquarters at its center, will bring our teams and capabilities closer together as we prepare to advance our growing neuroscience portfolio in the US. Ultimately, this is about strengthening how we work together to better serve our customers and, most importantly, our patients."

Lundbeck will transition its US headquarters from Deerfield to Greater Boston over the next year. The company will build on the strength of its existing US organization, retaining the people, expertise and capabilities that have delivered exceptional performance while continuing to serve patients and partners without disruption.

Contacts

Anders Crillesen (CEST/Copenhagen time zone) Molly Poarch (CDT/Chicago time zone) Senior Director, External & Internal Relations SVP, US Corporate Affairs AECE@lundbeck.com MOPC@lundbeck.com +45 27 79 12 86 +1 224 602 7831

About H. Lundbeck A/S

Lundbeck is a biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health. With more than 70 years of experience in neuroscience, we are committed to improving the lives of people with neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Brain disorders affect a large part of the world's population, and the effects are felt throughout society. With the rapidly improving understanding of the biology of the brain, we hold ourselves accountable for advancing brain health by curiously exploring new opportunities for treatments.

As a focused innovator, we strive for our research and development programs to tackle some of the most complex neurological challenges. We develop transformative medicines targeting people for whom there are few or no treatments available, expanding into neuro-specialty and neuro-rare from our strong legacy within psychiatry and neurology.

We are committed to fighting stigma and we act to improve health equity. We strive to create long term value for our shareholders by making a positive contribution to patients, their families and society as a whole.

Lundbeck has more than 5,000 employees in more than 20 countries and our products are available in more than 80 countries. For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us via LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

H. Lundbeck A/S

Ottiliavej 9, 2500 Valby, Denmark

+45 3630 1311

info@lundbeck.com

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