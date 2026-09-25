DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (U37G) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.6995 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 573470 CODE: U37G ISIN: LU1407888XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LEI Code: 5493003YV4FCQGUGY035 Sequence No.: 444435 EQS News ID: 2405318 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2405318&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)