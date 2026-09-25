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PR Newswire
25.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
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MOVA LumeGret Showcases AI-Powered Home Energy Innovation at Solar & Storage Live UK 2026

A4000 Demonstrates a Smarter Approach to Energy Storage Across Home, EV and Garden

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA LumeGret has successfully showcased its vision for smarter residential energy management at Solar & Storage Live UK 2026 in Birmingham, marking the brand's official UK debut with its flagship LumeGret A4000 home energy storage system.

At the show, MOVA LumeGret demonstrated how the A4000 goes beyond traditional battery storage by intelligently connecting solar generation, home energy consumption, EV charging and smart garden devices.

Designed for flexible residential energy needs, the A4000 offers storage capacity from 4 kWh to 20 kWh and combines a 2,800 W PV input, four-channel MPPT and 2,500 W bidirectional inverter. Its plug-and-play architecture is designed to simplify installation while allowing the system to scale with changing household energy needs.

A key focus at the Birmingham show was LumeGret Orbit, MOVA's AI-powered energy management platform. By analyzing electricity tariffs, weather forecasts, solar generation and household consumption, Orbit can intelligently optimize when energy is stored, charged and discharged. Through the MOVAhome App, users can monitor energy generation, consumption, battery status and energy flows in real time.

MOVA also highlighted the role of FluxCharge in connecting home energy storage with electric mobility. By intelligently scheduling EV charging, homeowners can make greater use of available solar energy and take advantage of lower-cost electricity periods.

Beyond the home, visitors were introduced to MOVA's vision for smart garden energy management. By connecting energy storage with MOVA robotic lawn mowers, surplus solar energy can be used for outdoor applications, helping reduce unnecessary energy export and increase renewable energy utilization across the property.

The A4000 is designed for long-term residential use, featuring IP65 protection, a 10-year warranty and a 20-year design life.

MOVA LumeGret's UK debut reflects the company's continued commitment to the European residential energy market. Following the Birmingham show, MOVA will continue expanding its local sales, distribution and service capabilities to support UK homeowners and energy partners.

About MOVA LumeGret

MOVA LumeGret focuses on making clean energy simpler and more accessible for modern homes. By bringing together solar power, energy storage, dynamic electricity pricing, EV charging and smart energy management, LumeGret helps households make more intelligent use of renewable energy in everyday life.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mova-lumegret-showcases-ai-powered-home-energy-innovation-at-solar--storage-live-uk-2026-302889379.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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