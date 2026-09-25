Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GALLIUM WAR NUR DER ANFANG: Atlanticos Vier-Metall-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AlphaESS Launches AlphaQ in Benelux

AlphaQ makes its European debut with partner events in Belgium and the Netherlands

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaESS has launched AlphaQ, an AI-driven energy agent for home energy systems, in Europe for the first time, beginning with partner events in Belgium on September 16 and the Netherlands on September 22.

AlphaQ is designed to give homeowners one point of interaction with their energy system. It brings together energy insights, tariff-aware energy management and service support in one place, while specialist capabilities work behind the scenes.

Q Insight helps users understand what their system is doing and what is likely to happen next, without having to interpret charts on their own. For dynamic tariffs, AI Mode forecasts electricity prices, solar generation and household demand to optimise charging and discharging, with the battery's energy plan updated every 15 minutes. On the service side, AlphaQ uses fault logs and live system data to support diagnosis, helping installers identify issues and determine the next action more quickly.

Alongside AlphaQ, AlphaESS is expanding its residential energy offering in the Benelux with VitaPower 3600 AC. This all-in-one home battery combines 4-16 kWh of modular storage, 3.68 kW bidirectional AC power and intelligent energy management, helping homeowners store and use more of their own solar energy. Starting with an 800 W plug-and-play setup, it can be upgraded to its full 3.68 kW output with simple wiring and activation. AI Mode automatically optimises charging and discharging based on energy prices, solar and weather forecasts. VitaPower 3600 AC pre-orders open in the Netherlands on September 22. AlphaESS is also adding a new plug-in battery to its residential portfolio in the region.

Learn more: AlphaESS VitaPower 3600 AC | Plug-in Thuisbatterij

"AlphaQ is the next step in that partnership: not AI as a buzzword, but as a concrete instrument to automatically deliver the best energy outcome for every customer," said Jeff Noelmans, Managing Director of AlphaESS Netherlands.

The launch also comes as AlphaESS Benelux BV marks its first anniversary. In the first half of 2026, AlphaESS held a 29.7% share of the residential BESS market in the Netherlands and 19.5% in Belgium, according to Mordor Intelligence's Residential BESS Market Analysis 2026.

About AlphaESS

Founded in 2012, AlphaESS is a leading global energy storage solution and service provider. AlphaESS excels in providing tailored solutions for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial & industrial, large-scale, and utility projects. AlphaESS has 40+ subsidiaries providing local services and 300,000+ systems running in 130+ countries worldwide, enabling millions of people to enjoy reliable, accessible and clean energy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alphaess-launches-alphaq-in-benelux-302889408.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.