The Monaco Yacht Show is taking its vision for yachting beyond Monaco and to the Red Sea. The Red Sea Yacht Show will make its debut in Jeddah from 14 to 17 October 2027, bringing the international yachting community together in one of the world's most compelling emerging luxury destinations.

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Monaco Yacht Show Brings its World of Yachting to Saudi Arabia with The Red Sea Yacht Show (Photo: AETOSWire)

For more than three decades, the Monaco Yacht Show has been a defining meeting place for superyacht owners, builders, brokers and designers. Its decision to bring its expertise, creative vision and international relationships to Saudi Arabia marks an exceptional moment for the industry and a powerful statement of confidence in the future of yachting on the Red Sea.

Today, during the Monaco Yacht Show, Tahaluf and Sela signed an agreement to develop and deliver the inaugural event at Jeddah Yacht Club Marina. The signing was attended by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco. It followed the Red Sea Yacht Show's official launch celebration in Monaco on Wednesday, 23 September.

The new show will draw on the Monaco Yacht Show's standing and industry knowledge while establishing an identity of its own. Set against the Red Sea, it will bring together an exceptional selection of superyachts, tenders and dayboats with the worlds that surround yacht ownership: fine jewellery, collectible art, luxury automobiles, exceptional design and cuisine from Michelin starred chefs.

The Red Sea Yacht Show will create a carefully composed experience across the marina and beyond it. Yacht viewings and industry meetings will sit alongside private receptions, dining and encounters with the destination.

Mike Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, said: "Monaco Yacht Show has earned an extraordinary place in the yachting world. For it to look beyond Monaco and choose Saudi Arabia for this next chapter says a great deal about the opportunity it sees in the Red Sea. We are bringing that international authority together with Saudi creativity and hospitality to build a show worthy of the yachts, the destination and the people who will gather there."

Eng. Amer Hussain Daggag, Destinations General Manager at Sela, said: "Jeddah Yacht Club Marina provides an exceptional setting for this new show. Working with Tahaluf and drawing on the Monaco Yacht Show's expertise, we have an opportunity to welcome the global yachting community to Jeddah and introduce visitors to the experiences that make the Red Sea so distinctive. Sela looks forward to creating an occasion that reflects the quality of the destination and the ambition of Saudi Arabia's marine tourism sector."

The October dates place the show at a natural point in the international yachting calendar, as the Mediterranean season draws to a close and attention turns towards winter destinations. The Red Sea offers a striking setting for that next journey, with Jeddah as its historic gateway and a growing network of destinations along its coast.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260925126977/en/

Contacts:

Sandra Saad

media@redseayachtshow.com