The Danish Energy Agency has granted Denmark-based engineering and consulting company COWI and the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) approval to conduct preliminary investigations and install and test three floating PV systems in Roskilde Fjord, near DTU Risø Campus in northern Denmark. The project aims to determine whether floating PV is technically, environmentally and economically viable under Danish conditions. The agency determined that the three pilot installations will not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). It also noted that a provision added to Denmark's Renewable ...

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