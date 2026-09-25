Eastnets has retained its Chartis Trade-Based AML Category Award for the third consecutive year and risen two places to #41 globally in the RiskTech100 2027, strengthening its position among the world's leading risk technology providers

The recognition comes as global trade surpassed US$35 trillion in 2025 for the first time, according to UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), creating an enormous and increasingly complex environment in which financial crime can be concealed. At the same time, money laundering is now estimated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to represent 2-5% of global GDP, or around US$800 billion to US$2 trillion annually.

Combating trade-based financial crime requires regulation and technology working together. Eastnets supports this through its financial crime compliance portfolio, including Eastnets SafeTrade, which uses AI, data, advanced analytics and strategic partnerships to connect trade documents, payment messages and counterparty data, helping institutions identify anomalies and investigate risk with greater confidence.

Eastnets' work in this area has again been recognised by Chartis Research. The company has been named winner of the Trade-Based AML (Anti-Money Laundering) Category Award for the third year running, following wins in 2025 and 2026. Eastnets has also moved up two places to #41 globally in the RiskTech100 2027, from #43 in 2026.

"Eastnets has continued to build on the strength of its technology stack, deepening its trade-based AML capabilities and data analytics," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "Its sustained investment and advancements in these areas has driven its continued rise in the RiskTech100 rankings."

"This recognition reflects the continued advancement of our financial crime compliance and payments solutions, and our commitment to helping financial institutions stay ahead of an increasingly complex risk landscape," said Hazem Mulhim, Eastnets CEO. "Retaining our Trade-Based Anti-Money Laundering category leadership for a third consecutive year while rising in the overall RiskTech100 rankings demonstrates the strength of our innovation, the depth of our trade-related financial crime expertise and the trust customers place in Eastnets worldwide."

The award reflects Eastnets' continued focus on helping banks and financial institutions detect suspicious trade activity, reduce investigation complexity and respond more effectively to evolving financial crime threats.

The annual RiskTech100 report is widely recognized as the most comprehensive independent study of the world's major risk technology providers, assessing performance, innovation, and customer impact.

About Eastnets

Eastnets is a global provider of financial crime compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector. For more than 40 years, Eastnets has helped financial institutions manage risk, combat financial crime and enable safe, secure participation in the global financial economy.

Serving more than 800 institutions worldwide, Eastnets combines deep domain expertise with innovative technology across anti-money laundering, watchlist screening, fraud prevention, payments, Swift connectivity and trade-based financial crime compliance.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides market intelligence, analysis and benchmarking on risk, compliance, governance and financial technology. Its reports and vendor assessments deliver actionable insight to help institutions evaluate solutions, manage risk, and make strategic technology and vendor-selection choices.

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