Piraeus has been certified as a Top Employer Greece for 2026 by the Top Employers Institute, the international organisation recognising excellence in Human Resources practices, with a presence in more than 130 countries. Piraeus is the only Greek bank included in the Top Employers Greece 2026 list.

The certification is based on an independent evidence-based assessment of the maturity, consistency, and effectiveness of an organisation's human resources management policies and practices. As part of the process, the Institute reviewed Piraeus' responses and supporting evidence across 184 questions spanning the entire employee lifecycle.

In its first participation, Piraeus achieved an overall score of 93.74%, against an international benchmark of 85.71% among 2,500 certified organisations worldwide. The assessment covers six domains and 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Employee Wellbeing.

Commenting on the certification, Christos Megalou, Chief Executive Officer of Piraeus, said:

"The strength of Piraeus is inseparable from its people. Our people strategy is not adjacent to our business strategy it is part of it, and a precondition for growth, innovation and the creation of lasting value. The Top Employer certification is a meaningful, independent endorsement of the progress we have made and, equally, a benchmark for what comes next. Our ambition is clear: for Piraeus to be the employer of choice for the best talent in the market, and an organisation where our people have both the opportunities and the tools to grow, to lead and to shape the future."

Piraeus Chief Human Resources and Group Change Officer, George Georgopoulos, noted:

"This certification matters to us because it is the product of a demanding and comprehensive independent review of everything we do for our people. The result confirms the maturity and the consistency with which we have developed our human resources strategy. This recognition belongs to the people of Piraeus, and it gives us further momentum to keep setting higher standards building a modern working environment that attracts, develops and retains people with real potential."

Massimo Begelle, Head of Southern Europe Middle East at the Top Employers Institute, commented:

"Congratulations to Piraeus on its certification as a Top Employer and on being the only bank in Greece to receive this recognition. Behind this distinction lies an independent, evidence-based confirmation of how Piraeus leads, develops, and cares for its people. This reflects an enduring commitment to placing people at the heart of its business and sets a standard for the industry."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260925075783/en/

Contacts:

PressOffice@piraeusbank.gr