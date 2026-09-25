Renewing decommissioned solar and wind projects is set to increase annual installations and improve project economics and affordability, according to analysis by Wood Mackenzie. The consultancy's latest report forecasts that more than 2.5 TW of solar and wind projects worldwide will reach their end of design life by 2040. Site owners must then choose between upgrading existing equipment or decommissioning the plant by removing end of life infrastructure. Decommissioning can pave the way for installing new equipment at the same time, a process often known as repowering, which may reflect more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...