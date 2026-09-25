German solar developer Südwerk has integrated three dedicated roe deer passages into the perimeter fencing of a 20 MW solar park under construction in Memmelsdorf, Bavaria. The openings are designed to maintain existing wildlife corridors through the project site. Südwerk said the idea originated with local hunters, who identified routes regularly used by roe deer in the area. German mounting system and solar infrastructure provider ZPV subsequently developed the fence design. The passages are made primarily from standard components already used in solar park fencing and can be incorporated into ...

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