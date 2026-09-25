New facility delivers a key 2026 milestone and advances Vertical's transition from prototype development towards aircraft manufacturing

Centre will assemble certification-conforming Valo aircraft and hybrid-electric demonstrator ahead of production of initial customer deliveries

Facility is designed to assemble more than 25 Valo aircraft annually during early production

Plans for a separate full-scale production site, intended to support higher-volume manufacturing, to be announced later this year

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, today announced the opening of a dedicated Aircraft Assembly Centre at its Flight Test Centre at Cotswold Airport.

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Vertical Aerospace Opens New Valo Assembly Centre to Build Certification and Early Production Aircraft

The opening ceremony, which took place on National Manufacturing Day in the UK, delivers on a previously announced milestone and marks the next stage in the Company's transition from prototype development and flight testing towards certification and commercial production of its Valo electric vertical take-off and landing ("eVTOL") aircraft.

Supported by a £1.5 million investment, the new Centre adds 60,000 square feet of operational and aircraft assembly space to Vertical's existing Cotswold Airport campus. Combined with the Company's Flight Test Centre, Vertical now operates approximately 130,000 square feet at the airport across engineering, aircraft assembly, ground operations and flight-test activities.

A staged approach to manufacturing scale-up

The Aircraft Assembly Centre is the first stage of Vertical's planned manufacturing scale-up. It provides the capacity required to build certification-conforming aircraft, which will be used for compliance demonstration and verification testing as Vertical works with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) towards its target of achieving Type Certification in 2029. Assembly of the first certification-conforming aircraft is expected to begin in Q4 2027.

The Centre will also be used to retrofit one of the Company's prototype aircraft for hybrid-electric flight testing in the first half of 2027. The UK Ministry of Defence recently confirmed its interest in Vertical's hybrid-electric and autonomous capabilities.

Following certification, the Centre is expected to support Vertical's initial customer deliveries with capacity to assemble more than 25 Valo aircraft annually during the early-production phase.

Higher-volume manufacturing will be carried out at a separate, full-scale production facility, plans for which Vertical expects to announce in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Stuart Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at Vertical, said:

"Opening our Aircraft Assembly Centre is an important step in Vertical's transition from prototype developer to aircraft manufacturer, and another milestone delivered as we advance Valo towards certification. This facility gives us the capability we need to assemble our certification aircraft and support initial customer deliveries, while maintaining capital discipline as we prepare for higher-volume production.

"Bringing a new category of aircraft to market is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and it is especially rewarding to do that here in Great Britain, drawing on the country's proud aviation heritage. By bringing aircraft assembly and flight testing together at Cotswold Airport, we can work more efficiently, reduce execution risk and remain focused on our target of certifying Valo in 2029."

Fabrice Brégier, Chair of Vertical Aerospace, who attended the opening, said:

"I am delighted to be here today for one of my first engagements as Chair of Vertical. Having spent much of my career bringing complex aircraft programmes into production, I know how important it is to develop manufacturing capability in step with certification. This is tangible evidence of the Company's progress as it moves from prototype development towards becoming an aircraft manufacturer."

Expanded Flight Test Centre drives efficiency

At the Aircraft Assembly Centre, Vertical will assemble Valo aircraft, integrating key systems including Sonaca's airframe structures, Evolito's electric propulsion units, Vertical's proprietary battery systems and Honeywell Aerospace's flight control and aircraft management systems into flight-ready aircraft.

Locating aircraft assembly alongside Vertical's existing engineering and flight-test operations will allow aircraft to move efficiently from final assembly through ground and flight testing. It will also shorten feedback loops between manufacturing, engineering and flight-test teams, helping to reduce integration risk and support efficient execution of the certification programme.

Supporting the UK's manufacturing growth

Vertical is also due to open its expanded Vertical Energy Centre later this year. The facility is expected to triple the Company's battery-production capacity over time, supporting the development and production of Vertical's proprietary battery systems.

Together, the Aircraft Assembly Centre and expanded Vertical Energy Centre form part of Vertical's staged investment in the capabilities required to certify, manufacture and deliver Valo.

Independent analysis by Frontier Economics estimates that Vertical could add £3 billion a year to the UK economy by 2035, anchor more than 2,000 high-value jobs, and become a major export success, with 90% of future sales expected to come from global markets.

Minister for Reindustrialisation Blair McDougall MP said:

"The opening of Vertical Aerospace's new Aircraft Assembly Centre at Kemble is exactly the kind of investment we want to see more of as we work to reindustrialise Britain, creating high-skilled local jobs and strengthening our manufacturing base.

"Through our Modern Industrial Strategy and the ATI Programme, we're backing UK aerospace businesses to invest and grow. This new facility will help turn British innovation into British manufacturing, and it's great to see Vertical Aerospace's ambitions take flight."

Suzannah Harvey, CEO Cotswold Airport, said:

"We are delighted to support Vertical Aerospace as it enters this important new phase. The opening of the Aircraft Assembly Centre strengthens Cotswold Airport's growing role as a hub for aerospace innovation and brings aircraft assembly and flight testing together in one location. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Vertical as it progresses Valo towards certification and commercial production."

Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive of Make UK, said:

"Vertical Aerospace embodies the ambition, innovation and technical excellence that define modern British manufacturing. The company is demonstrating that Britain remains at the forefront of aerospace innovation and has the capability to turn pioneering technologies into world-leading products.

"The opening of this new assembly centre is a significant milestone not only for Vertical Aerospace but for UK manufacturing. We are proud to count Vertical Aerospace as a member of Make UK and to support a business that is leading the way in one of the most exciting areas of advanced manufacturing. As manufacturers look to invest, grow and compete internationally, facilities such as this create high-value jobs, strengthen supply chains and showcase the UK's ability to develop, industrialise and manufacture the technologies of the future. On National Manufacturing Day, this investment is a powerful example of British engineering ambition being translated into industrial reality."

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Sonaca, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including certification and the commercialization of the Valo aircraft and the timing thereof; our plans to open a new pre-production facility and our ability to build certification-conforming aircraft and initial customer deliveries, our plans for a separate full-scale production site and expanded battery facility; capital expenditure requirements, which may be higher than anticipated; our ability and plans to raise additional capital to fund our operations, design and manufacture of the Valo aircraft, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

For more information:

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justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com

+44 7878 357 463

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Gillian Levine, Investor Relations Lead

gillian.levine@vertical-aerospace.com

+1 248 470 8732