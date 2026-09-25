AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Graves as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2026. Mr. Graves will serve as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee.

Mr. Graves has over 30 years of experience in global natural resources, finance, and public company leadership. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Lithium, following Rio Tinto's acquisition of Arcadium Lithium, where he was President and CEO. He previously led Livent Corporation as President and CEO and served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FMC Corporation from 2012 to 2018. Earlier in his career, Mr. Graves spent 12 years in investment banking at Goldman Sachs, where he was a Partner and served as Head of Natural Resources Asia and Global Head of Chemical Investment Banking. Currently, Mr. Graves serves on the Board of Directors of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., where he chairs the Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee.

"Paul brings to the Board a rare combination of international executive leadership, deep financial discipline and decades of experience across commodities and natural resources," said AngloGold Ashanti plc Chair, Jochen Tilk. "His skill set and impressive track record will bring exceptional value to AngloGold Ashanti as we continue to execute on our long-term strategy."

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa

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Andrea Maxey

Yatish Chowthee

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Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com