KuCoin PROOF Returns With "Go The Distance," Featuring Tadej Pogacar-Inspired Prizes and Over 800,000 USDT in Rewards

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin today announced the return of PROOF, its flagship trading competition series, with Go The Distance, a cycling-inspired campaign that brings KuCoin's partnership with Global Brand Ambassador Tadej Pogacar to its global user community. Running from September 25 to November 15, 2026, the campaign combines spot, futures and VIP activities, individual and team competitions, and exclusive cycling prizes, with over 800,000 USDT in rewards available to eligible users.

Go The Distance draws inspiration from the discipline, resilience and sustained commitment behind Pogacar's achievements, most recently demonstrated by his fifth Tour de France title. These values also shaped the recent Pogi Challenge, where professional riders, families and cycling enthusiasts came together while supporting community initiatives. The campaign carries this spirit into the KuCoin community, translating the mindset behind elite cycling-endurance, teamwork and the determination to keep moving forward-into a shared experience for users.

Featured prizes include a custom-branded KuCoin bicycle, 5 UAE Team Emirates - XRG jerseys signed by Pogacar, 5 Pogi Team 2026 jerseys, and exclusive KuCoin × Tadej Pogacar merchandise. These prizes bring the cycling theme to life, offering participants a tangible connection to Pogacar and the sport.

The campaign features a series of activities:

Spot trading activities: Eligible trades earn prize-draw entries for merchandise, USDT rewards and trading fee vouchers.

Eligible trades earn prize-draw entries for merchandise, USDT rewards and trading fee vouchers. Futures lucky draw: Starting October 8, qualifying trades and campaign tasks earn participants draw tickets.

Starting October 8, qualifying trades and campaign tasks earn participants draw tickets. Individual futures competition: From October 12 to 30, eligible participants compete for rewards and Futures Points based on trading volume.

From October 12 to 30, eligible participants compete for rewards and Futures Points based on trading volume. Team futures competition: Teams compete from October 12 to 30, with rankings based on team P&L and participation subject to qualification requirements.

Teams compete from October 12 to 30, with rankings based on team P&L and participation subject to qualification requirements. VIP trading competition: VIP trading competition from October 26 to November 15.

This edition of PROOF gives the KuCoin community new ways to engage with the partnership through individual challenges, team competition and cycling-themed rewards. Building on a relationship rooted in long-term commitment, Go The Distance connects the values behind Pogacar's achievements with an experience users can share.

Visit KuCoin PROOF: Go The Distance for registration and the full campaign schedule.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

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