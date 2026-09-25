Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Warehub, the technology platform building the operating system for industrial real estate, announced today that Founder and Executive Chairman James Holbrook is the featured guest on The AI Edge Podcast: CRE & AI, hosted by Louis Fernandes.

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Key Takeaways:

Drawing on more than two decades in industrial real estate and approximately 2,500 short-term lease transactions, Holbrook discusses how recurring friction across those transactions ultimately became the foundation for Warehub.

Warehub is not designed to replace or circumvent brokers. It is designed to give them better tools to serve their clients and demonstrate even greater value.

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Warehub is building the operating system for industrial real estate, connecting demand, inventory and execution through a single intelligent platform. By standardizing property data, digitizing leasing workflows and coordinating the participants required to activate industrial space, Warehub enables landlords, tenants and brokers to move from requirement to occupancy with greater speed, transparency and efficiency.

More deals. Less friction. Faster payment.

Source: WAREHUB

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316026