Spain has awarded €265 million ($302 million) to 11 pumped hydro energy storage projects totaling almost 4.1 GW / 49.9 GWh across two rounds of its Boralmac funding program. The two rounds, resolved between 2024 and 2026, support new pumped hydro facilities as well as projects using existing infrastructure. The projects are spread across seven Spanish autonomous communities and are expected to be completed by 2035. The first Boralmac round, resolved in July 2024, awarded the full €100 million available to four projects totaling almost 2 GW of turbine capacity and 28.85 GWh of storage. The largest ...

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