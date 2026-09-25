Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire COL Group from Oaktree's Power Opportunities strategy. COL Group is a leader in medium-voltage electrical distribution solutions, including SF6-free switchgear, grid automation technologies and modular power systems. The acquisition will expand Eaton's European power distribution capabilities and manufacturing footprint, enhancing its ability to support growing customer demand across data center and utility markets.

"COL Group brings complementary technologies, manufacturing capabilities and engineering expertise that will further strengthen Eaton's European power distribution platform," said Omar Zaire, president, EMEA Region, Corporate and Electrical Sector, Eaton. "The acquisition will enhance our ability to support utility and data center customers' increasing need for resilient, sustainable power infrastructure and integrated grid-to-chip power solutions."

Under the terms of the agreement, Eaton will acquire COL Group for an enterprise value of €810 million. COL Group has forecasted sales of €250 million for 2027.

COL Group is an industrial group with over a century of experience specializing in the development of electrical power distribution solutions. The company has approximately 400 employees and facilities in Turin, Milan, Bergamo, and Catania, Italy.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws about the anticipated acquisition of COL Group and its impact to Eaton in the EMEA region. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Eaton's control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the impact of acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments and the integration of acquired entities; disruptions by natural disasters, labor strikes, wars, geopolitical instability and/or conflict, political unrest, terrorist activity, economic upheaval, or public health concerns that impact our production facilities; significant inflation or shortages of raw materials, energy, components, and/or labor, or similar challenges for our customers; reliance on suppliers to provide raw materials, components and services; the development and use of artificial intelligence in our business operations, including potential impacts on compliance with law and our reputation; service interruptions, data corruption, loss or impairment, network security and related operational impacts due to cybersecurity attacks; weather disruptions and regulatory, market and social reactions to such disruptions; our ability to identify, attract, develop, engage and retain qualified employees; our ability to complete the anticipated separation of our Mobility business and its merger with Dana or within the anticipated timeframe or at all; stock price and end market impacts due to technology disruptions; volatility of end markets; continued successful research, development and marketing of new or improved products; geopolitical, economic or other risks arising from worldwide or regional economic conditions; the global nature of Eaton's business and exposure to economic and political instability, including war or armed conflict, changes in governmental laws, regulations and policies; changes in countries' trade policies, including the imposition of sanctions or tariffs; changes in our tax rates or tax laws and regulations applicable to our business; rules, regulations, audits and investigations and related compliance risks associated with being a governmental contractor; our ability to protect our intellectual property; litigation and environmental regulations impacting our business; and the other risk factors discussed in Eaton's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We disclaim any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Jennifer Tolhurst

+1 (440) 523-4006

jennifertolhurst@eaton.com