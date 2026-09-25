KBRA releases a recap of its UK Buy-to-Let Sector: Changing Dynamics webinar held on 24 September 2026. Hosted by KBRA's European Macro Strategist Gordon Kerr, panelists shared their insights on the ongoing developments in the UK buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) markets. The webinar featured commentary from Kali Sirugudi, Managing Director in KBRA's European RMBS team, alongside mortgage lending and investment market participants.

The participants addressed the implications of refinancing activity for UK RMBS issuance and spreads, the differing performance of legacy and more recent BTL collateral, and how changing pool composition may affect investor and rating agency analysis. Speakers also considered the Renters' Rights Act 2025, planned energy efficiency requirements, and the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to support mortgage underwriting and fraud detection.

The recap builds on KBRA's recent research, UK Buy-to-Let RMBS: Stabilising Credit, Broadening Issuance, which provides additional context on issuance trends, collateral performance, and regulatory developments in the UK BTL market.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

UK Buy-to-Let RMBS: Stabilising Credit, Broadening Issuance

2025 European Securitisation: Expanding Volumes, Expanding Reach

UK Mortgage and Housing Trends: May 2024 Update

UK Buy-to-Let: A Brewing Remortgage Storm?

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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Contacts:

Kali Sirugudi, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1050

kali.sirugudi@kbra.com

Armine Karajyan, Global Head of Structured Finance Research

+1 646-731-1210

armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Media Contact

Matt Turner, Associate Director

+353 1 588 1231

matt.turner@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com