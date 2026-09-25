Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW): Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2026 Expands Global Reach with New Summits and Strategic Partnerships

More than 300 CEOs and Chairmen , representing more than USD 61 trillion in assets already confirmed to attend ADFW 2026

Largest edition to date will feature 75 events across eight stages, including 10 new events and platforms spanning hedge funds, real estate, healthcare, infrastructure, tokenisation, energy and geo-economics

New strategic collaborations with the International Monetary Fund,The European Union,Arab Monetary Fund, AIMA, Atlantic Council, CNBC, Yicai, Semafor, and other international institutions

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2026 is shaping up to be its most ambitious edition yet with a major expansion to its programme, partnerships and global speaker line up.

Hosted by ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the fifth edition of ADFW 2026, taking place from 7-10 December 2026, will reflect the growing scale and calibre of the global community it convenes. Over 300 global financial leaders representing more than USD 61 trillion in assets are already confirmed to attend, putting this year's event on track to surpass last year's record of USD 62 trillion.

An expanded international agenda

Under the theme 'The Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships', ADFW 2026 will expand from 60 events across six stages in 2025 to 75 events across eight stages.

The programme will introduce 10 new events and platforms, including the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Summit; AIMA Global Hedge Fund Leadership Platform; and Health Finance & Innovation Forum with the Atlantic Council.

Other additions include the CNBC AI Capital Stack Summit, Next Three Billion Summit with Semafor, Treasury Leadership Forum, US-UAE Trade Corridor Forum, Hub71 Growth Stage and New Energy Finance with XRG, alongside sessions covering AI and financial markets, stablecoins, tokenisation, energy and the changing geopolitical investment landscape.

ADFW will also deepen connections between international markets with dedicated forums and dialogues focused on China, South Korea, the European Union and the United States, supporting cross-border investment and business partnerships.

The new platforms will complement ADFW's established flagship events spanning global markets, asset management, fintech, AI and sustainable finance, alongside the UBS Investor Forum.

ADFW 2026 Partnerships

Reflecting this year's theme, ADFW is expanding its collaborations with international financial institutions, industry bodies and policymakers to create specialized platforms across the four days.

The Arab Monetary Fund will convene its Regional FinTech Working Group at ADFW, bringing together senior regional regulators and stakeholders. Meanwhile, collaborations with UBS, Standard Chartered, Hanwha Finance, Binance and ADIO will span investment, wealth, AI and international markets.

The Global Financial Regulators Summit will be significantly expanded, with regulators from more than 50 countries expected to participate in discussions on tokenisation, regulatory innovation and the evolution of global financial frameworks.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: "Abu Dhabi's rise as a global centre for capital is being reinforced by the growing scale and ambition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week. This year, we are bringing together a broader community of global investors, financial institutions, policymakers, innovators and entrepreneurs, with an expanded agenda that reflects where capital is moving and where new opportunities are emerging.

"But scale alone is not the measure of ADFW's success. Its strength lies in the partnerships it creates. As markets become more interconnected and the forces shaping investment more complex, ADFW provides a platform for the world's financial community to build relationships, exchange perspectives and create opportunities that extend well beyond the week itself."

Global leaders join the speaker line-up

Newly confirmed speakers include the founders of multi-billion-dollar technology unicorns Crusoe, Higgsfield AI, and XPANCEO, CBE; David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group; and senior leaders from JPMorgan, Santander, Morgan Stanley, State Street, and UBS. The expanding line-up also includes CEOs, founders, and chairmen from leading institutions, such Standard Chartered, Revolut, Stonepeak, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Christie's, Systematica Investments, and GCM Grosvenor.

Four days focused on the forces reshaping global capital

Across four thematic days, ADFW will examine the mamar forces influencing capital allocation and economic growth in 2027 and beyond. Day One will focus on Abu Dhabi's Falcon Economy, global markets and macroeconomic megatrends; Day Two on asset management, private markets and wealth; Day Three on AI, fintech, digital assets and financial innovation; and Day Four on sustainable finance and long-term economic and societal resilience.

Further speakers and programme details will be announced in the lead-up to ADFW 2026. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.adfw.com/

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