Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Pelican AI (CSE: PEL) ("Pelican" or the "Company"), a provider of artificial intelligence-powered payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance solutions, is pleased to announce that members of management will attend Sibos 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida, from September 28 to October 1, 2026.

Sibos brings together leaders from financial institutions, technology companies and the broader financial services industry. This year's theme, "Digital finance for AI-driven economies," aligns with Pelican's focus on practical AI applications across payments, compliance and financial crime prevention.

Management will meet with banking and industry participants to discuss opportunities to modernize payment infrastructure, improve transaction processing and address increasingly complex compliance requirements. Pelican's product portfolio spans payments processing, financial crime compliance and trade finance, supported by technology developed and deployed in regulated banking environments.

"Sibos gives us an opportunity to speak directly with the institutions navigating the next phase of payments and compliance modernization," said Nino Di Teodoro, Chief Executive Officer of Pelican AI. "Pelican has an established platform and relationships with major financial institutions around the world. In Miami, our focus will be on understanding banks' priorities, strengthening relationships and identifying where our technology can help solve operational challenges."

Financial institutions and other interested parties attending Sibos can connect with management at investor@pelican.ai to arrange a meeting during the conference.

About Pelican AI

Pelican AI is a financial technology company providing artificial intelligence-powered solutions for payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance. With more than 30 years of proprietary AI expertise, Pelican's technology is trusted by major financial institutions across more than 55 countries and has processed more than 2 billion transactions representing approximately $10 trillion in value.

Pelican's technology uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to help financial institutions automate payment processing, improve straight-through processing, strengthen financial crime compliance and modernize transaction banking infrastructure. Its solutions include Pelican Payments, Pelican Secure and AI-powered trade finance applications.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Common Shares on the CSE under the symbol "PEL", the Company's business plans and objectives, and the status and potential outcomes of the disclosed litigation. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that trading does not commence when anticipated, the risks associated with the disclosed litigation, general economic and market factors, competition, and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Pelican is involved in ongoing litigation. Readers are directed to the Company's August 27, 2026 news release and the disclosure in "Item 23 - Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions" and "Item 21 - Risk Factors" in the Company's CSE Form 2A Listing Statement available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315982